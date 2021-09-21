Menu
Jim Hayes
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Portage High School
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI

Hayes, James R.

PORTAGE – James R. Hayes, age 66, of Portage, passed away peacefully at Mount View Care Center in Wausau on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Jim was born on Feb. 21, 1955, in Portage, the son of Robert and Marion (Kopplin) Hayes. He graduated from Portage High School in 1973. Jim worked at AMPI in Purchasing, and retired as a Cheese Grader. He loved watching sports, especially NASCAR. Jim had a special love for his pet, Nia.

He is survived by his son, Steven (Reeti) Hayes; his sisters, Cynthia Wilkins, Sandra (Robert) Alexander, Patricia (Jeff) Schehr, Kristen (William) Atkinson, and Tammy (Jefferson) Olson; his nieces, nephews, other relatives and many close friends. Jim is further survived by his former wife and dear friend, Signa "Punky" Schaitel. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

Private family services will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com). A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date.

The family would like to give special thanks to Jami Hayes McAfee for her special support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 21, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.