John R. Seipp Jr.
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
520 East St
Baraboo, WI

John R. Seipp Jr.

Dec. 29, 1949 – March 27, 2022

BARABOO, WI. – John R. Seipp Jr., age 72, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

John was born on December 29, 1949 in Chicago, IL, the son of John R. and Mary (Weymueller) Seipp. He graduated from Maine West High School in Des Plaines, IL., in 1969. John married Diane Vivirito on June 20, 1970 in Rosemont, IL.

John was employed at various jobs which included Flambeau Plastics in Baraboo, McFarlanes in Sauk City, Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells, and most recently, Mastercorp Inc. at Christmas Mountain.

John was an enthusiastic Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears sports fan. During the sports season, you could find John cheering for his team. John truly enjoyed visiting with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Diane; four sons: Frank (Tracy) Seipp, Robert (Sabrina) Seipp, Joseph (Christina) Seipp, Michael (Heather) Seipp; 12 grandchildren: Dylan, Brianna, Desi, Tyler, Mara, Gage, Sueanne, Ashley (Kenny) McDevitt, Kody (Marjorie) Seipp, Austin, Kera and Gemma; two great-grandchildren: Josh and Jacob; sister, Kathy Charpentier; and dear aunt, Betty. John was preceded in death by his parents; and his uncle, Stephen.

A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
