Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Vosekuil
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Vosekuil, Kenneth James

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Kenneth James Vosekuil, 69, of North Las Vegas, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

The memorial gathering will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 12 noon, with the Rev. Rod Golindo officiating.

Ken was born in Waupun, Wis., on Dec. 19, 1951, a son to Harry and Virginia Vosekuil. He met Susan M. Kasper on July 11, 1992, and they were married on March 20, 2001. They moved to North Las Vegas in 2010, and he enjoyed playing pool, fishing, and gambling. Ken was always smiling and making people laugh.

Ken is survived by his wife, Susan of North Las Vegas, Nev.; along with her brothers, Steven (Laura) Kasper and Tom (Debbie) Kasper; Susan's parents, James and Terry Kasper; his sons, Kenneth James Vosekuil Jr., James Kenneth Vosekuil, and Chad Lee Vosekuil; his brothers, Harold (Sandy) Vosekuil and Ron Vosekuil; sisters, Susan (Ron) Schroedl and Ellen (Jeff) Frank; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Donald Vosekuil.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Oct
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.