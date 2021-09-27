Vosekuil, Kenneth James

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Kenneth James Vosekuil, 69, of North Las Vegas, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

The memorial gathering will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 12 noon, with the Rev. Rod Golindo officiating.

Ken was born in Waupun, Wis., on Dec. 19, 1951, a son to Harry and Virginia Vosekuil. He met Susan M. Kasper on July 11, 1992, and they were married on March 20, 2001. They moved to North Las Vegas in 2010, and he enjoyed playing pool, fishing, and gambling. Ken was always smiling and making people laugh.

Ken is survived by his wife, Susan of North Las Vegas, Nev.; along with her brothers, Steven (Laura) Kasper and Tom (Debbie) Kasper; Susan's parents, James and Terry Kasper; his sons, Kenneth James Vosekuil Jr., James Kenneth Vosekuil, and Chad Lee Vosekuil; his brothers, Harold (Sandy) Vosekuil and Ron Vosekuil; sisters, Susan (Ron) Schroedl and Ellen (Jeff) Frank; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Donald Vosekuil.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.