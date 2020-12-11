Menu
Louise Kurtz
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Juneau High School
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Kurtz, Louise I.

BEAVER DAM - Louise I. Kurtz, 90, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Louise was born the daughter of Walter and Viola (Benninger) Klug on July 21, 1930, in Juneau, Wis. She was a 1948 graduate of Juneau High School. She was married to Leonard Kurtz at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau. Louise was employed as a telephone operator in Juneau and later with Papentien Drug Store and Spiegels in Chicago. She resided in Illinois until 1990.

Louise was always thinking about how she could contribute and help in any way she could. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam where she sang in choir, helped with childcare for the Good Shepherd preschool, and volunteered with the Jesus Cares Program. Louise was very proud of being able to donate over 12 gallons of blood over her lifetime.

Louise is survived by her children, Lynn Johnson of Villa Park, Ill., Linda (Lawrence) Walter of Crete, Ill., and Leslie (Cheryl) Kurtz of Lombard, Ill.; her siblings, Ruth (Ronald) Rahn of Beaver Dam, Eugene (Margaret) Klug of Marian, Ark., Anna (Craig) Zwygart of West Bend, and Paul (Betty) Klug of Lake Mills; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard, in 1988; siblings, Earl Klug, Doris Marohl, Roland Klug, Helen Nommensen, Geraldine Giese, and Verna Ayers; and her great-grandson, Nicholas Casey.

A memorial service is being planned at a later date when it is safe to gather. Inurnment will take place at Stone Cemetery in Burnett.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Beaver Dam
1310 N. Center St., Beaver Dam, WI
Jul
17
Service
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Beaver Dam
1310 N. Center St., Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lynn, Linda, & Leslie, our deepest sympathy to you on the passing of your mom, & our Aunt. I will always remember her smile, laugh, and her wondering how everyone was doing. The one memory I have was during my last year of college when I attended a weekend training with the Chicago Fire Dept.. I came down the night before and stayed with her and your dad, with the agreement that she would take me downtown to where I had to be on a Friday morning. Your dad left early for work to beat the usual traffic congestion, & a few hours later we left. I personally never seen traffic like that, but your mom did, and maneuverd the traffic extremely well, I was impressed to say the least! The area, or neighborhood of the firehouse was not the best, but Louise didn't seem to matter, or at least she never showed it. After the weekend, Monday morning, she was there to pick me up bright and early to take me back to the suburbs. Again, the Chicago traffic was not an issue for her, I just hung on! The other thing I was surprised to see at the house of theirs, was a small pond in the back of the house with Koi fish in there. These fish were huge, and being from Burnett, those fish were called Carp where I grew up. Not your usual Friday night fish fry dinner! In closing, we will miss her, but plenty of memories for some smiles.
Mark & Patty Giese
Family
January 25, 2021
Sorry to hear of Aunt Louise's passing--we'll always be grateful for all her travel help when her sister-in-law, Sally Dornfeldt, was undergoing cancer treatment at Mayo Clinic. We also remember all the good times at family get togethers. Our sympathy to all the family, Bill and Bette Koch and family
Bette Koch
Family
December 11, 2020
While we knew that Aunt Louise's passing was inevitable because of her failing health, the actual transition to the after-life is always difficult for those of us who remain. Aunt Louise was always loving and made a point of making sure that EVERYONE got a card on their birthday or anniversary. (Her record keeping system must have been voluminous!) Not only was she a great cook, but she was a great story-teller. We loved hearing her stories of her large family and growing up in tiny Juneau and then getting married and moving to huge Chicago. We will miss you Aunt Louise. We love you. Say hi to Uncle Lenny for us. Mike Kurtz, Nephew
Mike Kurtz
Family
December 10, 2020
