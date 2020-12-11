Kurtz, Louise I.

BEAVER DAM - Louise I. Kurtz, 90, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Louise was born the daughter of Walter and Viola (Benninger) Klug on July 21, 1930, in Juneau, Wis. She was a 1948 graduate of Juneau High School. She was married to Leonard Kurtz at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau. Louise was employed as a telephone operator in Juneau and later with Papentien Drug Store and Spiegels in Chicago. She resided in Illinois until 1990.

Louise was always thinking about how she could contribute and help in any way she could. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam where she sang in choir, helped with childcare for the Good Shepherd preschool, and volunteered with the Jesus Cares Program. Louise was very proud of being able to donate over 12 gallons of blood over her lifetime.

Louise is survived by her children, Lynn Johnson of Villa Park, Ill., Linda (Lawrence) Walter of Crete, Ill., and Leslie (Cheryl) Kurtz of Lombard, Ill.; her siblings, Ruth (Ronald) Rahn of Beaver Dam, Eugene (Margaret) Klug of Marian, Ark., Anna (Craig) Zwygart of West Bend, and Paul (Betty) Klug of Lake Mills; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard, in 1988; siblings, Earl Klug, Doris Marohl, Roland Klug, Helen Nommensen, Geraldine Giese, and Verna Ayers; and her great-grandson, Nicholas Casey.

A memorial service is being planned at a later date when it is safe to gather. Inurnment will take place at Stone Cemetery in Burnett.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.