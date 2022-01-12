Pauley, Mark Edward

GLEASON – Mark Edward Pauley, age 44, of Gleason, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Wausau, Wis.

Mark was born on Nov. 17, 1977, in Cadillac, Mich., the son of Sandra Knoph and Kevin Bowman. He was a 1995 graduate of Portage High School. He enjoyed golfing, basketball and baseball, and was an avid Detroit Lions football fan. Mark started working at PepsiCo., Portage, during his senior year in high school, and worked there for 18 years. He was currently working for MSC Industrial Supply of Appleton, Wis. Mark was a board member of Blumen Charities. He especially enjoyed their spring and fall golf outings, which raise money for families in Lincoln County. Mark enjoyed camping with Jenah and her children.

He is survived by his significant other, Jenah Hanson; her children, Ryker and Brinlee and their four-legged friend, Mocha, Gleason, Wis.; his mother, Sandy (Kevin Bowman) Knoph, Endeavor; his siblings, John (Amanda) Knoph and their son, Elias, Pardeeville, Melanie (Chuck) Colen, and their children, Shaylin and Drake, Pardeeville, and Christin (Andrew) Komassa and their daughter, Lauren, Plover; Jenah's parents, Mike (Beth Ann) Hanson, Gleason; his grandmother, Jean Pauley, Arizona; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and niece, Livvy Knoph.

A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, with Chaplain Linda Riggs officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

A celebration of life will be held in Merrill, Wis., at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family, which will be passed on to other organizations.