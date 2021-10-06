Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Davis
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Portage High School

Davis, Michael John

PORTAGE - Michael John Davis, age 61, died peacefully in his home in Portage, Wis., on Sept. 25, 2021.

Micheal was born on June 13, 1960, to John and June Davis in Portage, Wis.

Michael graduated from Portage High School in 1979.

He is survived by his mother, June A. Davis, 98, of Baraboo, Wis.; son, Michael Davis (Crystal) of Portage, Wis.; daughter, Bobbie Kingsland (Patrick) of Poynette, Wis.; five grandchildren; and many other loving siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Michael truly lived life to the absolute fullest. He dearly loved hanging out with his close friends, family, and his dog, Kenda. He enjoyed camping, bonfires, fishing, and had a passion for riding his moped. And last, but certainly not least, he loved all things music!

Music was always in his veins, in his soul, and is something that gave him great pleasure. His love for music was a huge staple in his life. And he was a believer that "the music will still be playing in Heaven."

Michael was preceded in death by his father, John C. Davis; his two sisters, Patty Macarthy and Marilyn Brant; his two nephews, Jeffery Spears and Timothy Oniell; and both his paternal and maternal grandparents.

The family is holding a private burial at the Welsh Cemetery in Portage, Wis. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Columbia County Humane Society in Michael's name, to carry on his love for animals.

Michael's family would like to extend a special thanks to Jim Blankenheim, Paul Hartman and, Agrace Hospice for their love and compassionate care.


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I knew Mike from his epic Facebook Music Group. Enjoyed sharing and swapping music stories with him. Rest in Peace, Mike, your Facebook family is less without you there.
James White
Other
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results