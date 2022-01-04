Runde, Peter "Pete" August

FOND DU LAC - Peter "Pete" August Runde, 85, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 following a short illness. Pete was born April 18, 1936 to Louis and Iola (Vosberg) Runde in Rockford, Ill. Pete graduated from Schullsburg H.S., attended Loras College in Dubuque and received his B.S. in Music Education from UW-Platteville. He also completed a Master's Degree at VanderCook College of Music in Chicago, Ill. and an administrator's certificate from UW-Milwaukee.

Pete married Kathleen Burke in 1957. They had five children, Mary Patricia "Pat" Kneser (Keith) of Fox Lake, Joan (Patrick) Millikin of Rubicon, Ronald, Richard "Rick" (Shari) of Fargo, and David of Altamonte Springs, Fla.

He married Mary (Flanders) Konen in June, 1993. They raised three children together, Elizabeth Konen (Carcheri Gingrasso) of Pa., Alexander Konen, and Jonathan (Kristin) Konen of Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; his children and stepchildren, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his former wife; his sisters, Jane Morgan, Julie Dax (Bruce Mann); and brother, Bruce Runde (Lucy Czolnik); and his sisters-in-law, Terri and Jane Runde; and his brothers-in-law, Thomas and Mark Flanders; and sister-in-law, Laura (Randy) Vadnais. Preceding him in death were his parents, Louis and Iola; his brothers, John and Charles; his brother-in-law, Barney Morgan; and several nephews.

He taught Band and French in various districts including Cobb H.S., and he formed Iowa-Grant HS's first band. He moved to Fond du Lac in 1966 when he was hired by CESA 6 to teach K-6 music half time at Rosendale and French at Lomira High School. He later became a full time French teacher in Lomira, and eventually the K-8 principal for the Lomira School District. He retired in 1990 to pursue his first love – music.

Pete began playing in bands during middle school when he traveled with his father to local jobs in southwestern Wis. He started out on string bass, learning by watching the piano player's hands. In college and while living in southwestern Wis., he played with the Joey Paradiso Orchestra in the Dubuque area. After moving to Fond Du Lac he began to work at the Colony Supper Club where he played several nights a week. In the 1970s, he left the Colony to form his own band, The Pete Runde Variety Band, which played many local weddings and anniversaries. He also formed the Pete Runde Dixieland Band, and played for many church festivals, grand openings, and other celebrations. Pete was active in a number of other bands. Upon retirement, he worked with the Gene Heier Orchestra, Gert Stemper's Red Hot and Blue, and Lisa Edgar and the Razz Matazz. Pete served as the director of the Fond du Lac Military Band for one season.

He and Dr. Ray Wifler formed The New Century Dance Orchestra when he purchased the Schmitz Sisters Orchestra Library. The New Century Dance Orchestra played dance music from the early 20th century for various events, including Fond du Lac Concert Association and Madison Jazz Society. He was also one of the founding members of the Lighthouse Big Band.

Pete was active in Fond du Lac Community Theater. He was the orchestra director for several musicals, including Annie, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolored Dream Coat, The Wizard of Oz, Cinderella, and The Music Man. He performed on stage as the Angel Gabriel, where he was able to play his saxophone as part of his character.

Pete was also active in the Fond du Lac Housing Authority, serving on the Board of Directors for 10 years. He also served on the FACES School Board before it became St. Mary's Springs Academy.

A special thank you to Amy Guell, Pete's at home nurse, Rob Milanowski for many Subway lunches and Lawrence Welk viewing, Mark Fry for all the help over the years. And, thanks to Maggie and Tim Patton for fish fries, and all the time we have spent together, his "best man," Claudia Winland for being there, no matter what. Also, an extra special thanks to Laura Vadnais and Alex for being there always in all ways.

A music scholarship through the Fond du Lac Area Foundation has been established in Pete's name. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pete Runde Memorial Music Fund. Checks can be made out to the Fond du Lac Area Foundation and can be mailed to: Fond du Lac Area Foundation, 1020 S. Main Street, Suite E, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at UECKER-WITT FUNERAL HOME and from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Monday at church. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at HOLY FAMILY CHURCH, 271 Fourth Street Way in Fond du Lac. Masks are required while in attendance at all events. A Celebration of Pete's life will follow in Holy Family Church Hall. Private entombment will be in the Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.

Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com