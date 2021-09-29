Barrix, Raberta "Boots"

BARABOO - Raberta "Boots" Barrix, née Harpold, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sept. 22, 2021, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.

Boots was born on April 12, 1949, in the city of Sparta, Wis., to Herbert and Joan Harpold, née Friberg.

Boots graduated from Mauston High School in 1967 with the love of her lifetime, Tom. They were united in marriage and began their devoted life together on Oct. 12, 1968.

Boots is survived by her husband, Tom; and her daughters, Jennifer (Sean) Dunham, Rebecca (Robert) Nylen and Mandy Feick (Michael Woods). She is further survived by her five grandchildren, Brandon (Jazmine Cordova) Nylen, Colton Nylen, Dillon (Sarah) Nylen, Charlie Dunham and Emmalee Feick; and her great-grandson, Elias Nylen. Boots is also survived by her sister, Barbara Kumara; niece, Molly (Ron) Flexon; and brother-in-law, Devon (Joanne) Barrix; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Boots was preceded in death by her mother; father; and stepmother, Gladys Harpold; along with other beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A celebration of Boots' life will be held in the main shelter at Ochsner's Park on Friday, Oct. 1, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please join us in giving Boots the FUNeral she wanted.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in her name to The Sauk County Historical Society, The International Crane Foundation or the American Legion Auxiliary Post Unit 81 of Mauston, Wis.

The family wishes to thank the oncology nurses and staff at St. Clare Hospital. They are also grateful for the loving compassion of the nurses and care team of SSM Health at Home.

