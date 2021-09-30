Menu
Richard Tomashek
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Tomashek, Richard W.

BEAVER DAM - Richard W. Tomashek, age 89, a lifelong Beaver Dam area resident, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, surrounded by family.

There will be a memorial gathering at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Oct. 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Richard William Tomashek was born on Oct. 4, 1931, in Fox Lake, Wis., to William and Helen (nee Yaroch) Tomashek. After graduation from high school, Richard served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1949 to 1953. Upon his return from service, Dick attended MSOE in Milwaukee. On Aug. 20, 1955, he was united in marriage with LaVon R. Wilson in Beaver Dam. Dick worked for the Dodge County Sheriff's Department. He continued working after being shot in the line of duty in 1970 and losing the vision in one eye. He worked for a total of 30 years, retiring as a sergeant in 1994. In retirement, he served as a bailiff for the Dodge County Courts for 15 years. Dick will also be remembered as a longtime assistant coach for the Beaver Dam American Legion Baseball team. He also loved to attend the extracurricular activities of his grandchildren and support them in any way he could. He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish, the Pope John XXIII Council 1837 Knights of Columbus in Beaver Dam, and the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146 in Beaver Dam.

Survivors include his eight children, Laurie and Terry Sabel of Beaver Dam, Tony and Sue Tomashek of Onalaska, Ann Tomashek and Tom Ward of Madison, Jeanne and Mark Roedl of Beaver Dam, Patty and Frank Schmitt of Beaver Dam, Paula Tomashek and Lynn Kroken of Beaver Dam, Mark Tomashek and Kay Schlichting of Beaver Dam, and John and Karen Tomashek of Cedarburg; 25 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife in 2019; and two sisters, Dorothy Tomashek, in infancy, and Carol Haas.

Because of Dick's service to our country and his love of baseball, memorials may be made in his name to the Beaver Dam Post #146 American Legion Baseball Team.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
I knew Dick from being with DOSO in the beginning of my LE career. Needless to say,he had a sense of humor that still brings a smile, the cop stories and many a St. Patty's day at Pumpkin Center. He was a stand up cop and a true community service hero. The unofficial football games, jokes and hearing Dick T. complaint of riding in a squad at high speed with RT driving. It was the true honor of knowing and learning from him.
Craig Kadinger
Acquaintance
December 19, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family at this time.
Dick & Kris Leistekow Family
Family Friend
October 5, 2021
My condolences to the family. 'RW' was a joy to play baseball for. His kindness and sense of humor will always be remembered.
Eric Baldwin
Friend
October 2, 2021
My condolences to the entire family. A long and active life, and now, everlasting life.
Larry (Butch) Klawitter
Family Friend
October 1, 2021
My deepest and dearest sympathy!
"Dewy" Duane Dahm
Work
October 1, 2021
Jeannie & Family. So sorry to hear about the loss of your Dad. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Don & Marilyn Niedermair
September 30, 2021
The volunteers, flight team and board of Badger Honor Flight mourn the loss of their hero, Richard Tomashek. We are thankful for his military service and proud to have served him on his trip to Washington, D.C. on October 18, 2014.
Tammi Alexander Badger Honor Flight
Acquaintance
September 30, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Brenda & Bob Meyer
Friend
September 30, 2021
To Dick's Family: Please accept our prayers and condolences. It's an understatement to say Dick was a great man. We have so many memories of laughter with him through the years! His service to our country, our community, and to our Legion Baseball Team is a great legacy! Heck, I even played tennis with him once or twice! That was fun, too! Best wishes to all of you.
Greg & Julie Steil
Family Friend
September 30, 2021
We are very sorry to hear of the loss of your father and grandfather. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you celebrate the life of a wonderful giving man.
Cynthia and Chuck Vogel
Friend
September 30, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to your family.
Lorraine Beal
Friend
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results