Tomashek, Richard W.

BEAVER DAM - Richard W. Tomashek, age 89, a lifelong Beaver Dam area resident, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, surrounded by family.

There will be a memorial gathering at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Oct. 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Richard William Tomashek was born on Oct. 4, 1931, in Fox Lake, Wis., to William and Helen (nee Yaroch) Tomashek. After graduation from high school, Richard served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1949 to 1953. Upon his return from service, Dick attended MSOE in Milwaukee. On Aug. 20, 1955, he was united in marriage with LaVon R. Wilson in Beaver Dam. Dick worked for the Dodge County Sheriff's Department. He continued working after being shot in the line of duty in 1970 and losing the vision in one eye. He worked for a total of 30 years, retiring as a sergeant in 1994. In retirement, he served as a bailiff for the Dodge County Courts for 15 years. Dick will also be remembered as a longtime assistant coach for the Beaver Dam American Legion Baseball team. He also loved to attend the extracurricular activities of his grandchildren and support them in any way he could. He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish, the Pope John XXIII Council 1837 Knights of Columbus in Beaver Dam, and the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146 in Beaver Dam.

Survivors include his eight children, Laurie and Terry Sabel of Beaver Dam, Tony and Sue Tomashek of Onalaska, Ann Tomashek and Tom Ward of Madison, Jeanne and Mark Roedl of Beaver Dam, Patty and Frank Schmitt of Beaver Dam, Paula Tomashek and Lynn Kroken of Beaver Dam, Mark Tomashek and Kay Schlichting of Beaver Dam, and John and Karen Tomashek of Cedarburg; 25 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife in 2019; and two sisters, Dorothy Tomashek, in infancy, and Carol Haas.

Because of Dick's service to our country and his love of baseball, memorials may be made in his name to the Beaver Dam Post #146 American Legion Baseball Team.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.