Richard Van Egtern
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI

Van Egtern, Richard "Dick"

FOND DU LAC - Richard George Van Egtern, age 82, of Fond du Lac, formerly of Oakfield, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born on Dec. 6, 1938, in Waupun, son of George and Eunice (Armga) Van Egtern. He was united in marriage to Sharon Leisten on Dec. 19, 1958, in Waupun. Richard's first loves are his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and God. The enjoyment they gave to him surpasses everything. Dick enjoyed deer and fox hunting with the neighbors and members of the Fox Hunt Club. He was a member of the Oakfield Lions Club. His love was farming for many years, as well as snowmobiling, bowling, reading, sunshine and friendships. Dick was a member of Grace Evangelical Free Church, where he served as deacon.

Dick is survived by his wife, Sharon; five children, Gregory (Mary) Van Egtern, Daniel Van Egtern, Byron (Barb) Van Egtern, Kevin (Robin) Van Egtern and Lyn (Joel) Preissner; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Margaret Mason, Janice (Melvin) Pluim, Phyllis Hoffman and Gladys (Ronald) Vick; three sisters-in-law, Margaret Van Egtern, Janith Van Egtern and Joyce (Herman) Van Galen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; great-grandson, Weston Steinke; two brothers, Donald Van Egtern and Kenneth Van Egtern; and four brothers-in-law, Gene Westra, Homer Mason, Garith Hoffman and Donald (Barb) Leisten.

Visitation for Dick will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 405 West Main St., Waupun, WI, and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11 at GRACE EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 163 East 18th St., Fond du Lac, WI.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11 at GRACE EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, with Pastor Barry Vegter officiating. Burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, N9782 US 151, Beaver Dam, WI.

Memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Hope, 239 Trowbridge Drive, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.

Kohls Community Funeral Home

www.kohlsfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St, Waupun, WI
Jun
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Grace Evangelical Free Church
163 East 18th Street, Fond du Lac, WI
Jun
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Grace Evangelical Free Church
163 East 18th Street, Fond du Lac, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rich, Jill Ruenger and family
June 21, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sherry Wightman
June 10, 2021
Will always remember two experiences with Dick. One came in 2003 when Grace church men volunteered at Camp of the Woods in Ontario. The other experience was when Dick assisted pouring concrete driveway at our home.
Dick came up with an inventive method for installing the reinforcement rod. Such a gentle approach and humble way he had working with people. I already miss you Dick.
Greg Booher
Friend
June 6, 2021
Sharon my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Hold onto all the wonderful memories. You have my deepest sympathy.
Mary Goebel
June 5, 2021
Dick was a kind person and will be missed by many, it is an honor to have known him.
Maria kohlman
Family
June 5, 2021
Dick was a very special man. He always had a smile on his face. He will be missed. God be with all of you. Sending prayers
Linda Sailer
June 5, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Matt & Darlene Loechelt
Family
June 5, 2021
Both Ron and I enjoyed joining Dick and Sharon for our cousin's breakfast, lunch or dinners. We did that for many years and when other cousins came to town, we were able to include them and made for great visits and many happy memories. We will miss him dearly....
Ron and Pat Brandstetter
Family
June 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathies, Charles J Owens
Charles Owens
Acquaintance
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results