Van Egtern, Richard "Dick"

FOND DU LAC - Richard George Van Egtern, age 82, of Fond du Lac, formerly of Oakfield, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born on Dec. 6, 1938, in Waupun, son of George and Eunice (Armga) Van Egtern. He was united in marriage to Sharon Leisten on Dec. 19, 1958, in Waupun. Richard's first loves are his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and God. The enjoyment they gave to him surpasses everything. Dick enjoyed deer and fox hunting with the neighbors and members of the Fox Hunt Club. He was a member of the Oakfield Lions Club. His love was farming for many years, as well as snowmobiling, bowling, reading, sunshine and friendships. Dick was a member of Grace Evangelical Free Church, where he served as deacon.

Dick is survived by his wife, Sharon; five children, Gregory (Mary) Van Egtern, Daniel Van Egtern, Byron (Barb) Van Egtern, Kevin (Robin) Van Egtern and Lyn (Joel) Preissner; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Margaret Mason, Janice (Melvin) Pluim, Phyllis Hoffman and Gladys (Ronald) Vick; three sisters-in-law, Margaret Van Egtern, Janith Van Egtern and Joyce (Herman) Van Galen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; great-grandson, Weston Steinke; two brothers, Donald Van Egtern and Kenneth Van Egtern; and four brothers-in-law, Gene Westra, Homer Mason, Garith Hoffman and Donald (Barb) Leisten.

Visitation for Dick will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 405 West Main St., Waupun, WI, and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11 at GRACE EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 163 East 18th St., Fond du Lac, WI.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11 at GRACE EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, with Pastor Barry Vegter officiating. Burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, N9782 US 151, Beaver Dam, WI.

Memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice Hope, 239 Trowbridge Drive, Fond du Lac, WI 54937.

