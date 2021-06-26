Menu
Robert Goetsch
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Goetsch, Robert George

OAK GROVE - Robert George Goetsch, aged 87, transitioned into eternal life on the morning of June 22, 2021, at his residence in the Town of Oak Grove, Wisconsin.

The funeral service will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin on July 10, 2021, with a gathering/visitation at 9:30 AM until the time of service, starting at 11:30 am. A luncheon reception will follow at Bayside Supper Club in Beaver Dam.

Robert was born on August 5, 1933, in his life-long home in the Town of Oak Grove, Wisconsin. He attended Beaver Dam High School and Wayland Junior College, and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He served in the United States Army from 1954-56. In addition to being a farmer, he served in the Wisconsin State legislature from 1982 through 2001. As an assemblyman, he worked on multiple committees, including Ways and Means, Urban and Local Affairs, Children and Families, and was chairperson of the Criminal Justice Committee.

Robert was an active member of the local Elk's Club, The American Legion, and a past member of the Oak Grove Town Board from 1971 to 1983, serving as Chairman from 1975 to 1983, and of the Dodge County Board from 1972 to 1984. He was active in 4H, and acted in numerous community theatre productions.

A lifelong learner, Robert enjoyed gardening, baking and reading. Known for his strength of character, his forthrightness, and having a great sense of humor, Bob was a people person, with a kind heart, and love of the outdoors and animals.

He was survived by his daughter Shana Goetsch (Baltimore), and his adopted son Chad Goetsch (Columbia Correctional Institution). He is further survived by his siblings, Wilma Lee, Elmer Goetsch, Albert Goetsch, Richard Goetsch and Patricia Kahlow.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn H. Goetsch (née Koboski) in 1989, his younger sister Phyllis Goetsch (Brazil), mother Dorothy Goetsch, and father Elmer Goetsch.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to PAVE of Dodge County.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Service
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Jul
10
Service
11:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
God has a way of bringing people into our lives that impact us deeply and leave a lasting impression. Bob was that type of person for my wife Cate and me and we had the privilege of serving in the legislature with him. Bob was a man of great integrity and character. While I didn't get to see him much after he left office, I always viewed him as one of the best I've ever met. May God hold him in the palm of His hand- John Gard and Cate Zeuske
JOHN GARD
Friend
October 21, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to all of Bob's family. we have known Bob for many years, and always enjoyed him and his farming. May you rest in peace.. Thinking of you
Jim & Maxine Ferron
Friend
July 1, 2021
I worked with Bob as a Legislative Assistant from the late 80's to early 90's. He was one of the good ones, an honest, kind man with years of public service who represented his constituents well in the Wisconsin State Assembly.
Judith Trebian LaVallee
Acquaintance
June 29, 2021
Bob was an Honorary Life Member of Beaver Dam Elks Lodge 1540 for 38 years. He was very active with our many charitable programs up until this last year. He was instrumental when it came to the Americanism and Constitution Contests and he was part of several Wisconsin Elks Association committees. We will miss him very much and offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.
Gina Staskal
Friend
June 29, 2021
I remember Bob from my marketing class at UW-Madison in 1975. When the teacher would ask the class a question Bob was usually the one with the answer. Also remember him in the scale house at Green Giant in Fox Lake
John Lont
Acquaintance
June 28, 2021
