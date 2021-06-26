Goetsch, Robert George

OAK GROVE - Robert George Goetsch, aged 87, transitioned into eternal life on the morning of June 22, 2021, at his residence in the Town of Oak Grove, Wisconsin.

The funeral service will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin on July 10, 2021, with a gathering/visitation at 9:30 AM until the time of service, starting at 11:30 am. A luncheon reception will follow at Bayside Supper Club in Beaver Dam.

Robert was born on August 5, 1933, in his life-long home in the Town of Oak Grove, Wisconsin. He attended Beaver Dam High School and Wayland Junior College, and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He served in the United States Army from 1954-56. In addition to being a farmer, he served in the Wisconsin State legislature from 1982 through 2001. As an assemblyman, he worked on multiple committees, including Ways and Means, Urban and Local Affairs, Children and Families, and was chairperson of the Criminal Justice Committee.

Robert was an active member of the local Elk's Club, The American Legion, and a past member of the Oak Grove Town Board from 1971 to 1983, serving as Chairman from 1975 to 1983, and of the Dodge County Board from 1972 to 1984. He was active in 4H, and acted in numerous community theatre productions.

A lifelong learner, Robert enjoyed gardening, baking and reading. Known for his strength of character, his forthrightness, and having a great sense of humor, Bob was a people person, with a kind heart, and love of the outdoors and animals.

He was survived by his daughter Shana Goetsch (Baltimore), and his adopted son Chad Goetsch (Columbia Correctional Institution). He is further survived by his siblings, Wilma Lee, Elmer Goetsch, Albert Goetsch, Richard Goetsch and Patricia Kahlow.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn H. Goetsch (née Koboski) in 1989, his younger sister Phyllis Goetsch (Brazil), mother Dorothy Goetsch, and father Elmer Goetsch.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to PAVE of Dodge County.

