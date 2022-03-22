Menu
Robert James Hebl
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Robert James Hebl

Oct 4, 1931 - March 18, 2022

PORTAGE – Robert James Hebl, age 90, of Portage, WI, passed away peacefully during a prayer service on March 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, wife, Beverly; children, Jeanne, Diane, Brian, Greg, and Jeff.

Robert was born on October 4, 1931, in Portage, WI, the son of Emil and Grace (Ehr) Hebl. He married Beverly Bender on September 4, 1954, at Raphael Cathedral in Madison, WI. He graduated with a B.S. degree in Pharmacy from UW Madison in 1953 then went on to work for Rennebohm Drug Store from 1949 to 1972 in Madison before owning and operating Service Drug Store in Portage since 1972. Robert was a veteran of the Korean War as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army Corp. He was a longtime proud sponsor of the Portage Service Drug fast pitch softball team.

He is survived by his children: Jeanne Hebl (Bert), Diane Hebl (Paul), Brian Hebl (Janet), Greg Hebl (Kelly), and Jeff Hebl (Jami); grandchildren: Alina Eyob, Matt, Ross, Ryan (Andrea), Ben (Sadie), Riley, Lucy (Zachary), Ryan (Samantha), Cameron, Liam, Beckett, Jake (Sydney), Jordan (Nick), and Madi; great-grandchildren: Owen, Jens, West, Porter, Sage, Daisy, Amelia, and Isla; brothers, Don Hebl (Judy) and Msgr. John Hebl; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Emil and Grace Hebl and stepmom, May Hebl.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church's temporary location, 2652 Murphy Rd., Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding and Robert's brother, Msgr. John H. Hebl as the concelebrate. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church or School.

The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.



Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 22, 2022.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sandra Haspl
March 22, 2022
