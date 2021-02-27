Kaukl, Ronald L.

POYNETTE - Ronald L. Kaukl, 68, of Poynette, passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital-Madison.

Ronald "Ron" Lee Kaukl was born on March 18, 1952, in Poynette, the son of Marvin and Achsah (Morse) Kaukl. He was a 1970 graduate of Poynette High School and continued his education at UW-Oshkosh, where he earned a degree in microbiology. On Aug. 12, 1972, Ron married Wilma Holly at the Methodist Church in Poynette. Together they raised two children, Andrew and Holly. Ron was employed with Alliant Energy for 38 years, most of which he worked as a gas meter specialist.

Ron self-proclaimed himself "The Great Guy," and in all truth he earned the title by living it. He took great pride in many things, one of which was his community, where he served as a volunteer firefighter for 10 years, was a member of the school board for 15 years, and was an active member of the Poynette Curling Club for 20 years where he took on the role of Iceman working hard to guarantee "good ice." While curling, Ron particularly enjoyed a good bonspiel filled with competition, camaraderie and of course the festivities. Ron was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fishing and hunting and instilled and passed down a love for the outdoors to his children and grandchildren.

Ron's greatest delight was his family. He was a devoted husband and a loving and caring father and grandfather. One of Ron's purest joys was spectating at one of his children's or grandchildren's events, be it sports, musical performances or 4-H. Ron provided invaluable gifts to his family that will live on through generations, including a strong work ethic, generosity towards others and having the confidence to stand by your convictions.

Ron will be missed dearly and is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Wilma Kaukl; his children, Andrew (Rebekah) Kaukl and Holly (Patrick) Bouche; grandchildren, Austin Kaukl, Adam Kaukl, Aidan Kaukl, Amelia Kaukl, Bennett Bouche and Cora Bouche; sisters, Barbara Pflieger and Linda Wiese; brother, Edward (Theresa) Kaukl; brother-in-law, Wayne (Marlene) Holly; sisters-in-law, Ruth Pyle and Rhonda Danielson; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Achsah Kaukl; and brothers-in-law, Howard Wiese Jr., Thomas Pflieger, John Pyle and Gary Danielson.

Visitation will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette, Wis., on Saturday, March 13 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Masks and social distancing rules will be observed with a limit of 50 people attending at one time. A private memorial service will follow.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Friends of the MacKenzie Center.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.