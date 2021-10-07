Rudersdorf, William Gehl, Sr.

WISCONSIN DELLS - William Gehl Rudersdorf Sr., 78, died peacefully at home in Wisconsin Dells, with family at his side, on Sept. 30, 2021. He is survived by his "beautiful bride" of 54 years, Mary Lee Rudersdorf (Bubon); children, William Jr. (Niki), Amy (Grant) Rudersdorf, and Ryan; and grandchildren, Kaila, Kira, Stella, and Hoffman. He is the big brother to siblings, Mary (Jim) Roesch, Ann (David) Lehmann, Martha (David) Rudersdorf, and Paul. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gretchen Theckla (Gehl) and Ellsworth Henry Rudersdorf.

Bill was born in Milwaukee, grew up in Hartford, and earned a B.S. in biology from UW–Stevens Point, where he was a proud Phi Sig. He and Mary Lee Bubon were married in Elcho, Wis., on June 10, 1967, and thereafter Bill began a long career as a pharmaceutical representative. The family moved to Wisconsin Dells in 1977, where Bill constructed the log home where he, Mary Lee, and their family lived until 2019.

Known as Bill, Billy, Big Bill, Rudy, the King of Rock n' Roll, and self-proclaimed "best walleye fisherman in Wisconsin," he was a longtime resident of Wisconsin Dells, and was well-known by many in the community, and beyond, as an open-minded and passionate person who loved life, family, and friends. He had the unique ability to make people feel welcome, comfortable, and loved almost instantaneously-laughter usually followed quickly. Bill often referred to himself as "the luckiest man in the world."

Bill loved sports, dancing with Mary Lee, cutting wood, and especially walleye fishing at his favorite spots on the Wisconsin River, Lake Erie, and anywhere in Canada, where he mentored countless fishermen and was a partner in Wistoba, a fishing expedition business in Leaf Rapids, Manitoba. He also had a lifelong love of music, especially country and early rock n' roll, and over half a lifetime amassed a collection of over 35,000 45 RPM records-a collection he drew from in one of his "side gigs" as a popular DJ under the nickname "Big Bill Boogie Machine" at events in the Dells area. He and Mary Lee also enjoyed their extended winters in South Padre Island, Texas. Bill liked to travel, but home always beckoned: after all, the wood burner needed tending, there was always something to be sold, and the birds must be fed, whatever the cost.

A celebration of life will be held later in fall 2021.

