Jane Evelyn Wilcox, age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Lincoln. Jane was born on Sept. 27, 1942 in York to Elmer and Eleanora (Nelson) Schuknecht.

Jane graduated from Gresham High School in 1960. She spent many busy years living in Gresham, raising her children and working at the Gresham State Bank while owning and operating The Bighorn Lounge. She later moved to York where she worked at York State Bank and Chances "R" Restaurant. In 2018, Jane moved to Hickman to be closer to her family.

Jane greatly enjoyed serving as an EMT for the Gresham Volunteer Fire Department for many years. She was active in her church, loved to travel, collect antiques, attend sporting events and spend time with her family, including her special feline companion "Cali".

Survivors include son, Michael Wilcox (Stacey McKenzie) of Los Angeles, Calif.; daughter, Kathryn Wilcox of Crete and granddaughter, Sophia Wilcox of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; numerous relatives, including Judy Nienkamp of Nebraska City, Betty (Todd) Mason and their children Jacob and Emily of Firth and Meredith Nienkamp (Dawn Walker) of Eyota, Minn.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Arlyce Ann Nienkamp.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 12 – 1 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward with services following at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. Interment will follow at the Blue Ridge Cemetery, HWY 69 in Gresham. Memorials may be made in care of York Adopt A Pet.





Published by York News-Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2021.