Arranging the Interment of Ashes

By: Linnea Crowther
18 hours ago
Interment of ashes is when cremated remains are buried in the ground or placed in a building designed to hold ashes, known as a columbarium. Typically, ashes will be in an urn when they're interred.
This is an option for ashes if you prefer not to scatter them or display them in your home. It may also be required by your religion if you choose cremation — for example, the Catholic Church forbids ashes to be scattered, kept at home, or made into cremation jewelry or other keepsakes. Interment of ashes is the only acceptable option under current Catholic guidelines.
There are several places you can choose to inter a loved one's ashes:
There are many different types of urns, and what you choose may depend on where you're going to inter it. Here are some options to consider:
It's common to have a ceremony accompany the interment of ashes. Just like a graveside service when a body is buried, this ceremony helps bring closure and offers friends and family a final moment to say goodbye to their loved one.
Your funeral director can help you plan both the ceremony and arrange the actual interment, including finding the right location and purchasing a plot or niche if necessary. They will have relationships with local cemeteries that can help as you choose and purchase the space.
The cost to bury the ashes can vary quite a bit depending on where you're doing it. A burial on your own land won't cost any more than the price of the urn. If you're burying ashes on public land, it could be free, or you might have to pay a small amount for a permit. To purchase a plot for ashes at a cemetery, you could pay anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. The cost of a niche in a columbarium also varies quite a bit depending on the location, but it is likely to be at least $500.
You might inter the ashes after having a separate memorial service in another location, or you might have only one service, the interment of the ashes. The ceremony will probably be pretty short — less than half an hour, typically — if you've already had another service, but it may be longer if it's your only service.
It's a good idea to plan in advance how the service will go. You may want a religious leader to conduct the ceremony, or perhaps a friend or family member will take that job. One or more people might give a eulogy or even just say a few words about the deceased. Readings from scripture or poetry are a good addition to an interment ceremony.
Finally, the urn will be lowered into the ground, or placed in the niche. If you're burying the urn in a cemetery, this will be taken care of by cemetery staff, but if you're burying it at home or on public land, you'll need to make a plan for who digs and refills the grave. Close loved ones may want to drop a bit of dirt or a flower on top of the urn once it's in the ground. There may be a few parting words from the religious leader or family members before the service is complete.
