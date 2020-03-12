Funerals During the COVID-19 Coronavirus Epidemic: How to Plan

Here's how families are managing the need for funerals during a public health emergency

As the new coronavirus strain COVID-19 travels around the globe, it’s not always easy to know what to do to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Some of us are already self-quarantining or limiting public interactions, and more are likely to start doing so in the coming days and weeks.

Meanwhile, life goes on — and life includes all the everyday deaths that happen from all the regular everyday causes. But now, everyday deaths raise the question: What do current health precautions during the coronavirus epidemic, such as limiting or restricting large public gatherings, mean for holding a funeral?

Here are several options that families and funeral professionals are currently employing to make it safer for families to mourn and grieve at a time when communities worldwide are being encouraged not to engage in unnecessary close contact.

Livestream funerals so people can attend remotely

One option available to families right now is streaming live video of the funeral online. This is a flexible solution that allows you to have some people at the funeral service in person, if you wish, while other people participate from home.

Bruce Likly is the president of TribuCast, a company that provides the technology for streaming funerals. Their service has been around since well before anyone ever heard of COVID-19, but it will surely be increasingly useful now for anyone who can’t get to a funeral because they are quarantined, are uncomfortable with traveling long distance, or any other reason.

“We have to be able to grieve and mourn collectively, even though we’re not in the same place at the same time,” Likly says. TribuCast offers options for friends and family to watch the funeral remotely on their own devices — and to participate, too. Live chat can be included for anyone who may not have a webcam at home but still wants to be actively involved in the funeral service. Multimedia offerings can be provided to remote attendees, including the funeral program, written eulogy, and family photos and videos.

Walker Posey, a funeral director at Posey Funeral Directors in North Augusta, South Carolina, as well as spokesman for the National Funeral Directors Association, has been offering streaming funerals to local families for 10 years. He appreciates the technological advancements that have made it possible for anyone to attend a funeral, even if they can’t be there in person. “Today, it’s even easier,” he says, “because with our mobile devices, you can really watch from anywhere.”

Likly has seen plenty of funeral services where there are many remote attendees. He recalls one that had only 20 or 25 mourners at the funeral home, while close to 50 attended remotely. The family set up the remote attendance option specifically for an aunt of the deceased who was far away and unable to travel, but they discovered as they spread the word about the remote option that many people were excited to be able to use it.

If you’re planning a funeral and you’re concerned about large public gatherings, you might ask your funeral director about remote options. If they’re not already offering the service, TribuCast can help them get set up with it easily and quickly. Or you may take a more DIY approach and have someone on site with a webcam invite remote mourners to join, using a common videoconferencing app like Google Hangouts or Zoom.

This is technology that’s useful any time, but right now, it can give families peace of mind that they can still gather to mourn together, even if it’s only a virtual gathering.

Opt for outdoor locations

If having a group of mourners together in person is important for you, there’s one safer way to do it than putting them all together in a crowded room, where person-to-person contact is hard to avoid. Posey suggests an alternative: “We can have more graveside events, so you’re not confined in a building, but you’re outside, where it’s a little bit less contact.”

You can take this idea beyond the graveside, as well. If you want to hold a memorial service with no body present, the sky’s the limit for where you can have that service. A public park, outdoor worship area at your church, or beach could be the perfect location for a memorial service offering a less confined experience.

The larger the outdoor area you choose, the easier it is for attendees to avoid close contact. Some experts are recommending that you stay at least six feet apart from others to ensure you’re not affected by a cough or sneeze. Larger outdoor gathering areas will make this easier to achieve.

Postpone services until later

For some families, the right decision will be to plan a memorial service for a later date. You can do this whether you plan to have the body cremated or buried. If you’re planning on burial, you might choose to have a small graveside service at the time of burial, with just your closest family members in attendance. Then you can plan a larger public memorial service for later, when it’s safer to gather publicly.

For a cremation, you can have a small family gathering at the crematorium or funeral home if you wish, or you can skip that step and simply plan for a later memorial service. You might like to have the ashes displayed in an urn at the service.

When should you plan the service for? At this point, it’s hard to say. Scientists say it’s too early to know whether the spread of coronavirus will subside like flu in the warmer months of the year. You might consider tentatively planning memorial services for a summer date, while remaining flexible regarding rescheduling if we get near that date and public gatherings still don’t seem like a good idea. Or you might just let family and friends know that there will be a memorial service at a date to be determined, then play it by ear as the situation develops.

Keep contact to a minimum

If you’re in an area that hasn’t been hit hard by COVID-19, you may find people continuing with funeral plans as normal. But you can still help keep the spread of the virus to a minimum if you encourage funeral attendees to express their love and sympathy without any physical touching.

One family did that right in their loved one’s obituary, asking attendees to “refrain from hugging, kissing and shaking hands during tomorrow’s ceremonies. A simple smile and nod of expressed sympathy will be all that is required.” It’s a great way to set expectations for the funeral so no one needs to feel awkward if they prefer to avoid a kiss or handshake.

Don’t skip the funeral entirely

Whichever approach seems best for your family, experts on grief and mourning say that it’s important for the surviving loved ones to hold some sort of grieving ritual, rather than avoiding a funeral completely.

“The gathering is really the important part about the funeral ceremony, because you feel the support of your community around you,” Posey says. “Whether it’s large or small, families need to feel supported by their communities.” That support can come through crystal clear via a remote connection, if an in-person gathering is impossible or unwise. And if postponing the memorial service is your choice, the support will be waiting for you when it’s time to gather.

Likly agrees. “People go to funerals clearly in pain, and as they go through the process of congregating with loved ones, and share stories and religion as appropriate, they come out the other end transformed. They move from crying to laughing about good times and being given permission to celebrate those good times.”

Whatever solution feels right for your family, know that your funeral director wants to help you make it happen. “I hope that folks know that although there’s a lot of fear around public spaces and gatherings,” Posey says, “there are ways to still make those gatherings meaningful. Funeral homes across America will not stop serving families just because of this virus.”

How to inform friends and family of your plans

Whatever you decide is the best option for your loved one’s funeral, you’ll want to make sure anyone who needs that information can find it.

The obituary is typically the official source of funeral details, as well as the written tribute to your loved one’s life story. Families link to the published obituary from their social media and direct messages, so that people can always refer back to it. Traditionally, families have made sure their hometown communities have seen the obituary by publishing it online permanently through their local newspaper. In some cases, they just publish it temporarily at the funeral home website.

If you’re planning on offering remote access to the funeral, you can note in the obituary how family and friends can get that access. Or if you’re postponing services until a later date — or a date to be determined — you can say that in the obituary, too.

If you already planned a service that you later decide needs to be changed, you can put that new information in the obituary, too, by updating the online version. If you need to make a change to an online obituary (or publish a new print obituary), you should contact the newspaper you placed it in. For contact information for local newspapers nationwide, check here.