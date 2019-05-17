Grumpy Cat (2019), internet sensation

The cat with the scowl was loved by millions

Grumpy Cat, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, died May 14, 2019, at the age of 7, her “mom,” Tabatha Mundeson, reported. The cat’s permanent sourpuss was the result of feline dwarfism. Her owners said she was a cute cat who loved to cuddle. Grumpy cat became an internet celebrity, her photo used on memes, endorsing many products, she was the “spokescat” for cat food brand, Friskies. She even starred in her own Lifetime Network Christmas movie.

Details of death: Died at the age of 7, from complications that developed from a urinary tract infection.

What they said about her: “Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough.” - Statement from her family

Full obituary: New York Times