Andrea Arruti (1998 – 2020), voice of Elsa in Spanish-language “Frozen”

Andrea Arruti was a Mexican voice actress who provided the voice of Elsa in the Spanish-language version of Disney’s “Frozen.” Her other voiceover credits include the Spanish-language versions of Diamond Tiara in “My Little Pony,” Neeko in “League of Legends,” Brigitte in “Phineas and Ferb,” Makini in “The Lion Guard,” and others.

Died: January 3, 2020 (Who else died on January 3?)

Details of death: Died at a hospital in Mexico City of a respiratory complication at the age of 21.

What people said about her: “Hearing that Andrea Arruti is no longer with us breaks my heart more than anything, thank you for everything you’ve done and for voicing my all time favorite character Neeko. Rest in Peace, you will be deeply missed.” —Twitter user @NeekoAgain

“The loss of Andrea Arruti from the Latinx voiceover community really hit home. So young at 21 years old yet she brought so much joy around the world and her voice will live on forever. Tomorrow is never promised to us. May she Rest in Peace.” —Twitter user @SheliBaezVO

“I just found out that one of my favorite Mexican voice actresses passed away yesterday… Andrea Arruti was only 21 years old, she was kind and talented. I really have no words… I will miss her.” —Twitter user @Mr_Crowlet

