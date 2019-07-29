Russi Taylor (1944–2019), voice of Minnie Mouse and “Simpsons” characters

She also voiced Donald Duck's nephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie

Russi Taylor was the voice of Minnie Mouse for more than 30 years, as well as providing many other cartoon voices including “The Simpsons” characters Martin, Üter, and twins Sherri and Terri. In Disney’s “DuckTales,” she was the voice of Donald Duck’s nephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie. Taylor voiced Minnie Mouse in television shows including “Mickey MouseWorks” and “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” and in movies including “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and “Runaway Brain.” Other notable characters for whom Taylor provided voices included Strawberry Shortcake in the six original television specials, Baby Gonzo in “Muppet Babies,” and Pebbles Flintstone in “The Flintstone Comedy Hour,” among many others.

Died: July 26, 2019 (Who else died on July 26?)

Details of death: Died at home in Glendale, California of colon cancer at the age of 75.

In love with Disney: Taylor had wanted to work for Disney since she was a child, having visited Disneyland and met Walt Disney himself there. When the company founder asked Taylor what she wanted to do when she grew up, she answered, “I want to work for you.” Not only did her wish come true in a big way, but the voice of Minnie Mouse even married the voice of Mickey Mouse. Taylor met Wayne Allwine, who voiced Mickey, while working on “Totally Minnie” in 1988. The two later began dating and married in 1991. Allwine died in 2009.

Notable quote: “I never wanted to be famous. The characters I do are famous, and that’s fine for me.”

What people said about her: “Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor. For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world — a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend.” —Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger

“Farewell to the hilarious, huggable Russi Taylor, who every day exploded with love for her characters.” —Matt Selman, executive producer for “The Simpsons”

“Never was there a more perfect piece of casting than Russi Taylor as the voice of Minnie Mouse. The sweetness and enthusiasm were genuine… And she and her late husband Wayne Allwine (who voiced Mickey) were a match made in heaven.” —Film critic Leonard Maltin

