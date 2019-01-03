Died January 3

Phil Everly was one of the Everly Brothers, the country-tinged rock 'n' rollers who electrified the nation's teens in the late 1950s and '60s. Along with his brother, Don, Everly sang hits including "Bye Bye Love," "Wake Up Little Susie," and "Cathy's Clown," topping the charts many times. In addition to his longtime collaboration with his brother, Everly worked with musicians including Vince Gill and J.D. Souther. We remember Everly's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including author J.R.R. Tolkien.

2017: Darren Daulton, catcher who was a three time all-star for the Philadelphia Phillies, dies at 55.

2016: Paul Bley, Canadian jazz pianist who played with Charlie Parker and Charles Mingus, dies at 83.

2015: Allie Sherman, U.S. NFL head coach of the New York Giants from 1961 to 1969, dies at 91.

2014: Phil Everly, U.S. singer who was one of the Everly Brothers, with hits including "All I Have To Do Is Dream" and "Wake Up Little Susie," dies at 74.

The Everlys dealt in the entire emotional spectrum with an authenticity that appealed to proto rockers such as the Beatles and Bob Dylan, who gladly pass the credit for the sea changes they made in rock to the ruggedly handsome brothers, according to Phil Everly's obituary by The Associated Press. The Beatles, the quartet whose pitch-perfect harmonies set the pop music world aflame, once referred to themselves as the English Everly Brothers. And Dylan, pop culture's poet laureate, once said, "We owe these guys everything. They started it all." Read more

2012: Robert L. Carter, U.S. civil rights activist and judge, dies of complications from a stroke at 94.

2012: Harold Zirin, U.S. solar astronomer whose nickname was Captain Corona, dies at 82.

2010: Mary Daly, U.S. theologian and feminist scholar, dies at 81.

Her first book, "The Church and the Second Sex" in 1968, criticized the church as a product and fount of sexism amid the growing women's movement. Five years later, she wrote "Beyond God the Father: Toward a Philosophy of Women's Liberation." Her other books included "Pure Lust: Elemental Feminist Philosophy" in 1984, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. Gloria Steinem called Daly "a brilliant writer, a brilliant theoretician," who enabled women to move beyond the oppression of male-dominated religious hierarchies to see "that there's God in themselves and in all living things." Read more

2009: Pat Hingle, U.S. actor whose films include "Norma Rae" and "Batman," dies at 84.

Hingle was a veteran actor whose career included a recurring role as Commissioner Gordon in several "Batman" movies in the 1990s. He died after being diagnosed with blood cancer, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

2008: Natasha Collins, British actress and television presenter, dies of a drug overdose at 31.

2005: Will Eisner, U.S. comic book artist and graphic novelist, dies at 87.

Eisner revolutionized comic books, helped pioneer the graphic novel, and taught generations of soldiers how to maintain their equipment with the "Joe Dope" series, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

1995: Al Duncan, U.S. blues musician and drummer, dies at 68.

1993: Johnny Most, U.S. sports announcer and radio voice of the Boston Celtics basketball team, dies at 69.

1980: Joy Adamson, Czech conservationist and author of the 1960 nonfiction book "Born Free," is murdered by a former employee at 69.

1979: Conrad Hilton Sr., U.S. founder of the Hilton Hotels chain, dies at 91.

Over six decades, Hilton built one of the world's foremost business empires. Today he may be remembered best as a recurring character on "Mad Men" or for the real-life adventures of his photogenic descendants, but Hilton first secured his legacy with a worldwide chain of hotels that bears his name. After his death, that name took on a new meaning, thanks to the charitable works carried out in his memory. Read more

1970: Gladys Aylward, British missionary in China who was portrayed by Ingrid Bergman in the film "The Inn of the Sixth Happiness," dies at 67.

1967: Jack Ruby, U.S. nightclub operator who killed presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, dies at 55.

1960: Victor Seastrom, Swedish actor and film director, dies at 80.

1945: Edgar Cayce, U.S. psychic who was nicknamed the Sleeping Prophet, dies at 67.

