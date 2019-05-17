Ashley Massaro (1979 - 2019), WWE superstar

Appeared on “Survivor: China”

Ashley Massaro was a former WWE superstar who appeared on the reality TV series, “Survivor: China,” in 2007. She starred in Wrestlemania 23 in a match against Melina and was a valet for WWE tag team champions Paul London and Brian Kendrick. Massaro appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine in April, 2007.

Died: May 16, 2019 (Who else died on May 16?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 39, authorities said her death was not criminal.

What they said about her: "We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends." - Statement from WWE

“This is just awful news - Ashley Massaro is gone. She was only 39. She lived in the same town as me...I loved seeing her around. She was always so nice...and now she’s gone.” - Pro Wrestler Mick Foley on Twitter

“Words cannot express my sadness for the Loss of @ashleymassaro. Ashley took me under her wing & was so sweet to Me. I have very fond memories, that I will treasure. Too young to be gone.” - Layle E, former WWE diva on Twitter

Full obituary: Detroit Free Press

