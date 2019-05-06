Barbara Perry (1921 - 2019), “The Dick Van Dyke Show” actress

Played the wife of Morey Amsterdam's character

Barbara Perry played Morey Amsterdam’s character’s wife, “Pickles,” on two episodes of the classic sitcom, “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” She made numerous appearances on television series during her long career, recently on “How I Met Your Mother,” and “Baskets.” She was a renowned tap dancer, who headlined at nightclubs including Cocoanut Grove in Los Angeles.

We invite you to share condolences for Barbara Perry in our Guest Book.

Died: Sunday, May 5, 2019. (Who else died on May 5?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 97 from natural causes.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

What they said about her: “My mother always admired and loved the great character actresses. Those she worked with and those she didn’t. Barbara Perry was one of the very best. Was sad to learn of her passing today. She will be missed. She was part of Mom's favorite episode of The Dick Van Dyke Show.” – Rose Marie’s daughter on Twitter

Full obituary: The Hollywood Reporter

Related lives:

Character Actors Photo Gallery

Mary Tyler Moore (1936 – 2017), star of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”

Rose Marie (1923 – 2016), starred on “The Dick Van Dyke Show”