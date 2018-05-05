Died May 5

Dana Wynter's acting career spanned 40 years, with appearances in several classic films like "Something of Value," "Sink the Bismarck!", and her most enduring role, as Becky Driscoll in "Invasion of the Body Snatchers." She went on to guest-star in a succession of beloved television shows, including "The Alfred Hitchcock Hour," "My Three Sons," and "Get Smart." In addition to her acting career, Wynter also was a vocal opponent of apartheid in South Africa and a successful columnist for The Guardian newspaper. We remember Wynter's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2015: Craig Gruber, U.S. musician known best as the original bassist in the hard rock band Rainbow, dies at 63.

2011: Dana Wynter, English actress known best for her role as Becky Driscoll in "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," dies at 79.

Wynter, who starred on a number of TV dramas in the 1960s, was known best for her role as Becky Driscoll in director Don Siegel's paranoid film about townspeople being replaced by emotionless duplicates grown from plantlike pods. Read more

2008: Jerry Wallace, U.S. pop and country singer who charted nine hits on the Billboard Hot 100, dies at 79.

2008: Irv Robbins, U.S. businessman who founded the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain with his brother-in-law Burt Baskin, dies at 90.

Long before Ben & Jerry's made Cherry Garcia and Phish Food, Baskin-Robbins co-founder Irvine Robbins worked to break the vanilla-chocolate-strawberry juggernaut in America with flavors such as Beatle Nut and Lunar Cheesecake. Read more

2005: Elisabeth Fraser, U.S. actress who was in the film "A Patch of Blue" and who played Sergeant Bilko's longtime girlfriend on "The Phil Silvers Show," dies at 85.

2002: George Sidney, U.S. movie director whose films included "Bye Bye Birdie" and "Viva Las Vegas," dies at 85.

2001: Clifton Hillegass, U.S. publisher of the popular CliffsNotes student study guide series, dies at 83.

1994: Joe Layton, U.S. director whose credits included four Barbara Streisand TV specials and the movie "Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip," dies at 63.

1988: Michael Shaara, U.S. author whose novels include "For Love of the Game," which was later a movie starring Kevin Costner, dies at 59.

1983: John Williams, English actor who played Chief Inspector Hubbard in Alfred Hitchcock's "Dial M for Murder" and the father of Audrey Hepburn's character in the movie "Sabrina," dies at 80.

1981: Bobby Sands, Irish member of the Provisional Irish Republican Army, dies at 27 during a hunger strike while in prison.

1979: Shirley O'Hara, U.S. actress whose movies included "A Gentleman in Paris" and "The Wild Party," dies at 68.

1965: John Waters, U.S. movie director whose works include the 1944 film "Nevada" starring Gary Cooper and Thelma Todd, dies at 71.

1951: Eddie Dunn, U.S. actor known best for his roles in comedy movies supporting Charlie Chaplin, W.C. Fields, and Laurel and Hardy, dies at 55.

1821: Napoleon Bonaparte, emperor of France from 1804 until 1815, dies while in exile on Saint Helena as a prisoner of Great Britain at 51.

