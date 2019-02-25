Beverly Owen (1937 - 2019), original Marilyn in “The Munsters”

Left the show during the first season to get married

Beverly Owen was the original Marilyn in the classic 1960s sitcom, “The Munsters.” She left the show after 13 episodes to marry Jon Stone, a writer and producer. Pat Priest took over the role of Marilyn for the remainder of the series. Owen appeared in “The Virginian” and “Wagon Train” before “The Munsters.”

Died: Thursday, February 21, 2019. (Who else died on February 21?)

Details of death: Died from ovarian cancer in Vermont at the age of 81.

“The Munsters” star Butch Patrick paid tribute on Facebook: “Beautiful Beverly Owen has left us ☹️☹️☹️. What a sweet soul. I had the biggest crush on her. RIP Bev and thanks for your 13 memorable Marilyn Munster episodes.”

