Big Van Vader (1955 – 2018), wrestling legend

Popular wrestler in the WWE and WCW

WWE wrestling legend Big Van Vader has died at the age of 63, according to multiple news reports.

Vader, born Leon White, died on Monday night. His death was announced on Twitter today by his son, Jesse White.

“It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my father, Leon White, passed away on Monday night (6/18/18) at approximately 7:25pm.”

Vader died from pneumonia and had been dealing with congestive heart failure for the past two years.

Vader was one of the top villains in the WWE in the mid to late 1990’s. He was known for his feuds with The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

He was an All-American offensive lineman at the University of Colorado. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams and played center for the team in the 1979 Super Bowl and then had to retire due to a ruptured patella.

He started wrestling in 1985 for the American Wrestling Association, later becoming a star wrestler in Japan.

Vader moved to World Championship Wrestling and became the heavyweight champion in 1992.

He became a popular draw in the WWE as a villain and had memorable matches against Kane and The Undertaker. He left the WWE in 1998.

Vader continued to wrestle in Japan and the Unites States.

