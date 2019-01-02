Bob Einstein (1942 - 2019), “Super Dave” actor

Starred in “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Bob Einstein (1942 – 2019) was known for his role as the bumbling stunt man on the “Super Dave” TV series. He recently played Marty Funkhouser in Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Einstein is the older brother of actor/director/writer Albert Brooks.

He created the Super Dave character in the 1970s, appearing as a guest on many television shows including David Letterman. He starred in the “Super Dave” variety series that aired on Showtime in the U.S. and Global Television Network in Canada. The Super Dave character was known for attempting difficult stunts that always ended badly.

Einstein had a recurring role on the series “Arrested Development” as Larry Middleman and was most recently known for his hilarious recurring role in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” as Larry David’s annoying friend Marty Funkhouser.

He started out as a writer for “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” where he was part of an Emmy-winning writing team that included Steve Martin.

Died: Wednesday, January 2, 2019 (Who else died on January 2?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 76.

Notable Quote: “I go over and now I’m sitting and watching rehearsals and my mind is burning and all of sudden out of nowhere I want this, a bee has stung me in the back, and I want this.” – After being invited by Tom Smothers to watch a rehearsal of his show

What people said about him: “R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever.” – His brother Albert Brooks

“I knew him forever. to his loved ones. His long career is hard to match. His role on #curbyourenthusiasm was excruciatingly brilliant! Our cast and crew will be

devastated.

He was so loved. He told me how much he loved LD and Curb.

RIP buddy.” – Comedian Richard Lewis

“We lost a friend today. thanks for all of the laughs on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Our love to Bob’s family. #BobEinstein #SuperDave. The comedy world will miss you.” – Actress Cheryl Hines

“Rest n Peace Bob Einstein. Had the honor of working with you. Loved your wit, charm, n subversive humour. Your spirit will be missed in this world.” – Actor/Comedian David Alan Grier

Full obituary: Cleveland Plain Dealer

