Bradley Welsh (2019), "T2 Trainspotting" star

Bradley Welsh starred in the 2017 film "T2 Trainspotting," playing crime boss Doyle. The Scottish actor and boxer had previously appeared in the 2009 Bravo documentary series "Danny Dyer's Deadliest Men," and he owned Edinburgh's Holyrood Boxing Gym. He was an amateur lightweight boxing champion as a teen.

Died: April 17, 2019 (Who else died on April 17?)

Details of death: Died in Edinburgh of injuries following a shooting at the age of 42.

He turned his life around: In an interview with the Edinburgh Evening News just days before his death, Welsh discussed his difficult past, which included prison time. Behind bars, he worked on his education, and when he was a free man again, he opened Holyrood Boxing Gym. He gave back to his community, providing fitness and boxing classes for children as well as the unemployed and homeless and putting on the successful Pads for Charity boxing event.

Notable quote: “I have a daughter and a wee boy who is like a son to me, and I want a better society. That's why I do what I do.” —Welsh to the Edinburgh Evening News

What people said about him: “Bradley John Welsh, my heart is broken, Goodbye my amazing and beautiful friend. Thanks for making me be a better person and helping me to see the world in a kinder and wiser way.” —“Trainspotting” author Irvine Welsh

“I knew Brad as a generous, funny, big-hearted and compassionate man who genuinely cared about people and about communities in Edinburgh. He was a good coach who had time for anyone who came into his gym, whoever they were and wherever they were from. He was open about his past, but he was a force of nature who had found a way to use his energy, intelligence and passion as a force for good.” —Holyrood Boxing Gym regular Jeff Salway

