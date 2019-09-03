California Dive Boat Fire Victims (2019)

At least 20 have died after a fire broke out on a commercial diving boat near Santa Cruz Island

At least 20 people have died, and many more are missing, after the commercial diving boat Conception sank after catching fire off the coast of Santa Cruz Island, near Santa Barbara, California, on Monday morning.

Thirty-nine people were on board the boat, 33 passengers and six crew members. Five of the crew members have been rescued. Authorities have said that the missing are feared dead.

The Conception was beginning the final day of a three-day trip to San Miguel Island, near Santa Barbara. As the fire broke out in the early morning hours, many were still sleeping belowdecks. It has been speculated that the fire may have trapped them in their sleeping quarters.

No information about the cause of the fire is available. Firefighters arrived on the scene quickly, but they were unable to extinguish the fire.

Information on the identities of the victims and the missing has not yet been released.

California Governor Gavin Newsom stated, “Our hearts are with the families and loved ones affected by this tragic incident. As we wait to hear more, we are eternally grateful for our heroic first responders that are on site — working to ensure that every individual is found.”

