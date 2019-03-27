Calvin Desir (2019), survivor of Parkland school shooting

He was the second Parkland shooting survivor to die in a week

Calvin Desir was a sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where he was a survivor of the 2018 shooting that took the lives of 17 students and staff members. Desir's sister, Brittany Wright, described him on a GoFundMe page set up to help raise money for his funeral expenses: "He was a fellow student at Stoneman Douglas with strong aspirations of one day becoming an engineer, which inspired him to always find projects around the house to challenge his skills. Calvin was so loving and well loved by all his peers and family. He enjoyed riding his bike with his friends, shopping, cooking and trying new recipes with his mom, performing yard work and various chores with his dad and spending quality time with our baby sister and I."

Died: March 23, 2019

Details of death: Died at the age of 16. Coral Springs police told CBS News that Desir apparently died by suicide. Desir's death comes less than a week after that of Sydney Aiello, a fellow survivor of the Parkland shooting who died by suicide March 17.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, he or she should not be left alone. Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The Lifeline provides free, confidential support for people in crisis or emotional distress, 24/7 year-round. The Lifeline also offers an online chat for people who prefer to reach out online rather than by phone.

What people said about him: “Rest in power, Calvin. I didn't know you well, but God bless your soul. We have lost two Eagles this past week to suicide. Depression is real and it hurts. Please continue to check on one another … we can't keep losing our classmates or each other!” —Stoneman Douglas student Mei-Ling Ho-Shing

“This breaks my heart. Sending all the love in the world to the families. Never forget that 2/3 of all gun deaths are suicide. The suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255. Never be afraid to reach out for help. Please know you are never alone in the way you feel.” —Stoneman Douglas student Lauren Hogg

