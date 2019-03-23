Died March 23

Screen legend Elizabeth Taylor once said, "Everything makes me nervous – except making films," and making films was something at which she excelled. The two-time Oscar-winner, known for her acting skill as well as for her striking violet eyes, spent six decades in front of the camera, taking on roles as diverse as Cleopatra and Maggie Simpson. Her personal life fueled gossip rags for years, thanks to her seven marriages, but she was equally well-known for her philanthropic work, especially in raising funds and awareness for HIV and AIDS research. We remember Taylor's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2016: Ken Howard, U.S. actor who was known best for starring as a basketball coach on the TV sports drama “The White Shadow,” dies at 71.

His most popular role was that of Coach Ken Reeves on “The White Shadow.” Reeves was a former NBA player who becomes the head coach at a tough inner-city school. The show ran on CBS from 1978 until 1981. Read more

2016: Joe Garagiola Sr., Major League Baseball catcher who later became a broadcaster and a regular on "The Today Show," dies at 90.

Outside of baseball fans, Garagiola is known best for his two stints as a panelist on NBC's "Today" show from 1967 to 1973 and again from 1990 to 1992. His colorful personality served him well during a broadcasting career that spanned seven decades. He had a 30-year association with NBC as a baseball announcer, providing both play-by-play duties as well as color commentary at various points during his career on television and radio. Read more

2014: Dave Brockie, U.S. singer who performed as Oderus Urungus with the metal band Gwar, dies at 50.

The band founded in 1984 is known for its comically grotesque costumes, stage antics and vulgar lyrics. GWAR was nominated for a Grammy Award for best long-form music video in 1993 for "Phallus in Wonderland" but lost to "Diva" by Annie Lennox. It also was nominated for best metal performance for "S.F.W." in 1996 but lost to "Happiness In Slavery" by Nine Inch Nails. Read more

2013: Joe Weider, Canadian fitness celebrity who was one of the pioneers of weightlifting and the creator of the Mr. Olympia fitness contests, dies at 93.

He created one of bodybuilding's pre-eminent events, the Mr. Olympia competition, in 1965, adding to it the Ms. Olympia contest in 1980, the Fitness Olympia in 1995 and the Figure Olympia in 2003. He also relentlessly promoted Arnold Schwarzenegger, who won the Mr. Olympia title a then-record seven times, including in 1980 and every year from 1970 through 1975. "Every sport needs a hero, and I knew that Arnold was the right man," Weider said. Read more

2013: Virgil Trucks, U.S. Major League Baseball pitcher who threw two no-hitters in his career, dies at 95.

2013: David Early, U.S. actor who had roles in such movies as "Dawn of the Dead" and "Creepshow," dies at 74.

2012: Eric Lowen, U.S. singer-songwriter who partnered with Dan Navarro to form Lowen and Navarro and co-wrote the Pat Benatar hit song "We Belong," dies at 60.

2012: Jim Duffy, U.S. animator whose work includes "Super Friends" and "The Smurfs," dies at 74.

2011: Elizabeth Taylor, U.S. actress well-known for her roles in "National Velvet" and "Cleopatra" and her marriages to celebrities such as Richard Burton and Eddie Fisher, dies at 79.

From her earliest days as an adolescent starlet until her final years as an entertainment-world icon, Taylor has been renowned for her beauty and style. She has set trends, designed jewelry, and dazzled us with her opulent fashions. She even became, in 1963, the first woman in Hollywood to be granted complete control and power of approval over all her on-screen fashions and publicity stills. Read more

2006: Cindy Walker, U.S. country singer and prolific writer of songs performed mostly by other artists that reached the Top 40 charts of country and pop more than 400 times, dies at 87.

2006: Desmond Doss, U.S. Army medic in World War II who was the first conscientious objector to receive the Medal of Honor, dies at 87.

2002: Eileen Farrell, U.S. soprano who had a 60-year career performing pop songs and opera, dies at 82.

2001: Margaret Jones, British archaeologist best known for directing major excavations at Mucking, Essex, dies at 84.

Famed for excavations on the Essex coast of the Thames estuary, Jones's influence on archaeology was "quiet but profound," according to the Guardian. Read more

1995: Irving Shulman, U.S. screenwriter and author who wrote "The Amboy Dukes," dies at 81.

1994: Giulietta Masina, Italian actress known as the wife and muse of director Federico Fellini and who starred in two films that won Academy Awards for best foreign film, dies at 73.

1990: Rene Enriquez, Nicaraguan actor known best for his role as Lt. Ray Calletano on the TV series "Hill Street Blues," dies at 56.

1981: Beatrice Tinsley, New Zealand astronomer and cosmologist whose research made fundamental contributions to the astronomical understanding of how galaxies evolve, dies of cancer at 40.

In 1978, she became the first female professor of astronomy at Yale University. Her last scientific paper, submitted to the Astrophysical Journal ten days before her death, was published posthumously without revision. Read more

1978: Bill Kenny, U.S. singer who was a member of the doo-wop group the Ink Spots and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, dies at 63.

1970: Del Lord, Canadian film director known for directing more than 35 of the Three Stooges movie serials, dies at 73.

1965: Mae Murray, U.S. film actress who was most famous during the silent era and whose most famous role was playing the title character in "The Merry Widow," dies at 79.

1964: Peter Lorre, Austro-Hungarian actor who had key roles in the movies "Casablanca," "M," and "The Maltese Falcon," dies at 59.

