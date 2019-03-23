Born March 23

Moses Malone was known as the Chairman of the Boards for his rebounding skills while playing center in the NBA. The Hall of Fame member had over 17,000 boards during his long career. He led the Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA championship in 1983. We remember Malone's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor.

1964: John Pinette, U.S. comedian and actor who was a regular guest on "The Tonight Show" and "The View," is born in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Boston native appeared in movies including "The Punisher" and had a trio of stand-up shows released on DVD, but he was known best perhaps as the portly carjacking victim whose plight lands the Seinfeld stars before a judge for failing to help under a good Samaritan law. Pinette also appeared on the television series "Parker Lewis Can't Lose." Pinette also appeared onstage in a national tour of "Hairspray" as Edna Turnblad, the mother of the play's heroine. Read more

1955: Moses Malone, U.S. NBA Hall of Fame center known for his rebounding and tough play around the glass, is born in Petersburg, Virginia.

A 6-foot-10 center who made the leap right from high school to the pros, Malone is the NBA's career leader in offensive rebounds and led the league in rebounds per game for five straight seasons from 1980-85. Read more

1937: Tony Burton, U.S. actor and boxer known best for his role as the corner trainer Tony Evers in the "Rocky" movies, is born in 1937.

1929: Roger Bannister, British runner who was the first to break the 4 minute mark in the mile, is born in Harrow, England.

1925: David Watkin, English cinematographer who won an Academy Award for his work on "Out of Africa," is born in Margate, England.

1924: Bette Nesmith Graham, U.S. typist who invented Liquid Paper and was the mother of Mike Nesmith of the Monkees, is born in Dallas, Texas.

The electric typewriter was growing in popularity at this time. While the new machines allowed for quicker typing, the ink was difficult to erase in the event of mistakes. Graham decided to employ one of her art tricks in the office. She realized, she later said, that "with lettering, an artist never corrects by erasing, but always paints over the error. So I decided to use what artists use. I put some tempera water-based paint in a bottle and took my watercolor brush to the office. I used that to correct my mistakes." Read more

1921: Donald Campbell, English race car driver who broke a number of speed records and became the only person to set both land and water speed records in the same year, is born in Kingston-upon-Thames, England.

1918: Stanley Armour Dunham, U.S. Army sergeant who was the maternal grandfather of President Barack Obama, is born in Wichita, Kansas.

1912: Eleanor Cameron, Canadian author of children's books including the award-winning "The Court of the Stone Children," is born in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

1910: Akira Kurosawa, Japanese film director known for influential films including "Seven Samurai" and "Ikiru," is born in Tokyo, Japan.

1905: Joan Crawford, U.S. actress known for performances in movies including "Mildred Pierce" and "Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?," is born in San Antonio Texas.

After The Women, Crawford appeared in a string of forgettable flops herself and ended up leaving MGM as a result. Mildred Pierce was her first starring role at Warner Brothers. Director Michael Curtiz originally wanted Bette Davis in the role, but Davis wasn't interested and the reluctant studio made Crawford undergo a screen test before casting her – surely a blow to the ego for a star of her stature (and it's well-documented that Crawford didn't lack in the ego department). William Faulkner contributed to the screenplay about the struggles of a divorced single mother and her ungrateful daughter. Still considered a classic of its era, the film, based on a novel by hardboiled crime writer James M. Caine, was nominated for best picture and earned Crawford her only Academy Award. It also did much to resurrect Crawford's career, ending her reputation as box office poison and winning her a slew of high-profile starring roles. Read more

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor.