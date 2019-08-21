Celso Pina (1953 - 2019), legendary Mexican accordionist

The pioneer of Mexican fusion music was known as “The Accordion Rebel”

Celso Pina was a legendary Mexican accordionist and singer known as “The Accordion Rebel.” He taught himself to play the accordion with no formal training. Pina was a very important musician in the genre of Cumbia music. He was a pioneer in combining tropical music with modern music such as hip-hop, reggae, ska, and other music styles. He released more than 20 albums in his career and toured around the world, including the United States.

We invite you to share condolences for Celso Pina in our Guest Book.

Died: Wednesday August 21, 2019. (Who else died on August 21?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 66 from a heart attack.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

Statement from his record label, La Tuna Group: “With deep pain, we communicate the unexpected departure of maestro Celso Piña, who died today in Monterrey at 12:38 pm due to a heart attack. With more than 20 albums in his career, the musician was a pioneer in the mixture and fusion of tropical sounds with many of his works having elements of cumbia, Regional Mexicano, cumbia sonidera, ska, reggae, rap/hip-hop, R&B, and more. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers. We are left with an intense emptiness but he leaves us with a great musical legacy. We appreciate respecting the privacy of the family. Rest in peace Celso Piña, The Accordion Rebel

What they said about him: “The world has lost a legend... R.I.P.” – Cultura Colectiva

Full obituary: Univision

Related lives:

Juan Gabriel (1950 – 2016), legendary Mexican singer

Edith Gonzalez (1964 – 2019), Mexican telenovela star

Freddy Fender (1937 – 2006), Tejano and Rock and Roll star