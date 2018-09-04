Claire Wineland (1997 – 2018), inspiring speaker lived with cystic fibrosis

Founded a charity to help others suffering from the disease

Claire Wineland (1997 – 2018) was a social media personality known for her inspiring and humorous approach to living with the terminal illness cystic fibrosis. She had a popular YouTube channel, gave public speeches, and made appearances on CNN and “The Dr. Oz Show.” She founded the non-profit Claire’s Place Foundation to provide emotional and financial support to families living with cystic fibrosis.

We invite you to share condolences for Claire Wineland in our Guest Book.

Died: Sunday, September 2, 2018 (Who else died on September 2?)

Details of death: Died in San Diego after suffering a stroke following a double-lung transplant. She was 21.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

The gift of life: Recipient of an organ donation herself, her organs were donated after her death.

Notable quote: “I do these talks to make a point. You can have a painful life. You can suffer, you can experience what it’s like to feel like a human being—all those messy and gross emotions—and yet you can make a life for yourself that you are very, very proud of.”

What people said about her: “In Claire fashion, she is an organ donor. Claire’s remarkable family were so happy for the other families that were now getting the calls that the organ they had long been waiting for was now available for transplant. They had been on the receiving end of that call just one short week ago.” —Laura McHolm, Chairman of the Board of Claire’s Place Foundation

Full obituary: Washington Post

Related lives:

-Katie and Dalton Prager (1990 - 2016), called the real life “Fault in Our Stars” couple

-Jack Klugman (1922 – 2012), “Quincy, M.E.” actor advocated for drugs to treat rare diseases

-Frank Deford (1938 – 2017), sportswriter whose daughter died of cystic fibrosis



