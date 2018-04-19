David Buckel (1957 – 2018), LGBT rights lawyer and environmental activist

Represented the estate of Brandon Teena

David Buckel, LGBT rights lawyer and environmental activist, died Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Brooklyn, according to multiple news sources. He was 60.

Buckel died after apparently setting himself on fire in Prospect Park in Brooklyn. He sent an email explaining his death to several media outlets, including The New York Times.

“Most humans on the planet now breathe air made unhealthy by fossil fuels, and many die early deaths as a result – my early death by fossil fuel reflects what we are doing to ourselves,” his note read, according to the Times.

He was passionate about the environment. He was dedicated to a composting project at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and walked an hour to work each day, according to The New Yorker.

Buckel had a long history of fighting for causes he believed in. As a lawyer he worked for the Legal Aid Society, and later Lambda Legal, a civil rights organization that focuses on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender issues.

Over the course of his career he won many legal victories, including Varnum v. Brien, which made Iowa the first midwestern state to recognize same-sex marriage.

Buckel also represented the family of Brandon Teena, a transgender man who was raped and murdered in Falls City, Neb. The story of Teena’s life and the events leading to his death were dramatized in the 1999 movie “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Buckel’s family, including his husband, Terry Kaelber, told The New Yorker that they hope his death serves as a “wake-up call to all those who care about the Earth,” and also raises awareness about suicide prevention.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, he or she should not be left alone. Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The Lifeline provides free, confidential support for people in crisis or emotional distress, 24/7 year-round. The Lifeline also offers an online chat for people who prefer to reach out online rather than by phone.