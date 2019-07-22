David Hedison (1927–2019), “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea” actor

Starred as CIA agent Felix Leiter in two James Bond films
By: Kirk Fox
55 mins ago
David Hedison starred as Captain Lee Crane in Irwin Allen’s TV series “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea.” The series, about the adventures of a submarine crew, aired on ABC from 1964 until 1968. In the 1958 horror movie “The Fly,” Hedison played scientist Andre Delambre, who turns into a human-fly hybrid. Other roles include CIA agent Felix Leiter in two James Bond movies and Spencer Harrison on the NBC soap “Another World.” One of his two daughters, Alexandra, is a photographer, and is married to Jodie Foster.
Died: Thursday, July 18, 2019 (Who else died on July 18?)
Details of death: Died at the age of 92.
What they said about him: “One of Roger’s oldest and closest friends was David Hedison, who we have learned passed away a few days ago. David phoned Roger regularly throughout his final illness in 2017 and was a great support. Our thoughts and love go out to Serena and Alexandra at this hugely sad time.” —The official Twitter account of Roger Moore
“RIP #DavidHedison — a warm, likeable presence as Felix Leiter in Live & Let Die and License To Kill and a terrific film & TV career including The Fly, Voyage To The Bottom of the Sea and North Sea Hijack. A fine actor and by all accounts a lovely man.” —Film producer Jonathan Sothcott
Full obituary: The Hollywood Reporter
