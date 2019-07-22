David Hedison (1927–2019), “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea” actor

Starred as CIA agent Felix Leiter in two James Bond films

David Hedison starred as Captain Lee Crane in Irwin Allen’s TV series “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea.” The series, about the adventures of a submarine crew, aired on ABC from 1964 until 1968. In the 1958 horror movie “The Fly,” Hedison played scientist Andre Delambre, who turns into a human-fly hybrid. Other roles include CIA agent Felix Leiter in two James Bond movies and Spencer Harrison on the NBC soap “Another World.” One of his two daughters, Alexandra, is a photographer, and is married to Jodie Foster.

Died: Thursday, July 18, 2019 (Who else died on July 18?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 92.

What they said about him: “One of Roger’s oldest and closest friends was David Hedison, who we have learned passed away a few days ago. David phoned Roger regularly throughout his final illness in 2017 and was a great support. Our thoughts and love go out to Serena and Alexandra at this hugely sad time.” —The official Twitter account of Roger Moore

“RIP #DavidHedison — a warm, likeable presence as Felix Leiter in Live & Let Die and License To Kill and a terrific film & TV career including The Fly, Voyage To The Bottom of the Sea and North Sea Hijack. A fine actor and by all accounts a lovely man.” —Film producer Jonathan Sothcott

