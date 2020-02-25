David Roback (2020), Mazzy Star co-founder

The dream pop band was known for the 1990s hit “Fade into You”

David Roback was a co-founder of the dream pop band Mazzy Star who had a hit song in 1994 with “Fade into You.” Guitarist Roback started the band with vocalist Hope Sandoval in the late 1980s. Roback composed the music while Sandoval wrote the lyrics. They released three critically acclaimed albums with the single “Fade into You” reaching number 3 on the modern rock charts and a video for the song was in regular rotation on MTV. The band released a new single in 2011 followed by the album “Seasons of Your Day” in 2013 and an EP in 2017. Roback was in the bands Rain Parade and Opal in the 1980s who were part of Southern California’s psych rock revival known as the Paisley Underground.

Died: Monday, February 24, 2020. (Who else died on February 24?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 61, cause of death unknown.

What they said about him: “Peace and love David Roback... my first musical partner and my very dear friend. You will be eternally missed.” - The Bangles Susanna Hoffs

“This is awful. From Rain Parade to Clay Allison to Rainy Day to Opal to Mazzy Star, I’ve loved everything he’s ever been a part of. Have you ever listened to Opal’s ‘Happy Nightmare Baby’ LP? You should. RIP David Roback.” - Carl Newman from the New Pornographers

“Sad to hear about David Roback, a founding member of 3 legendary groups: Rain Parade; Opal; & Mazzy Star. Few musicians have been founding members of 3 important bands like that. @TanyaDonelly is the only other that immediately jumps to mind. Peace love to his friends & family.” - Bill Janovitz of Buffalo Tom

