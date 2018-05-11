Scott Hutchison (1981 – 2018), founder of Scottish indie rock band Frightened Rabbit

Other musical projects included Mastersystem and Owl John

Scott Hutchison, singer, songwriter, guitarist and founder of Scottish indie rock band Frightened Rabbit, has died, according to multiple news sources. He was 36.

Hutchison was reported missing by family and bandmates on Wednesday, May 9, in Edinburgh, Scotland. His body was discovered on Thursday, May 10, and his death was announced on Friday, May 11, 2018. The cause of death has not been released.

Click to get weekly celebrity death news delivered to your inbox.

Hutchison was born Nov. 20, 1981 in Scotland. He studied illustration at the Glasgow School of Art. He began his musical career as a guitarist before becoming a singer and composing his own songs.

He formed Frightened Rabbit as a solo project in 2003. The name of the band came from a nickname Hutchison’s mother gave him because of his shy nature as a child.

His brother, Grant Hutchison, joined as a drummer to record their debut album, "Sing the Greys," in 2006. Additional members joined and eventually the band became a 5-piece. Their sound drew heavily from American influences, but Hutchison’s vocals never hid his Scottish accent.

"When I started writing songs, my references were Americana acts like Ryan Adams, Wilco and Laura Cantrell. I could associate with those stories. And you can see American folk’s deep connections with Scottish folk, a link that goes back centuries. At the core of what we do is folk music and stories," he told Metro in 2013.

The band’s second album, "The Midnight Organ Fight," (2008), was written following the end of a long romantic relationship for Hutchison. It received critical acclaim in both the British and American music press.

Hutchison recorded six albums with Frightened Rabbit. He also released a solo album under the name Owl John. He was part of The Fruit Tree Foundation musical collaboration, and most recently created a band called Mastersystem with his brother Grant and brothers Justin and James Lockey from the groups Editors and Minor Victories.

Depression was a frequent topic in his lyrics, and he often spoke publicly about his own personal struggles. His family referenced this candidness in a statement released to the media.

"His willingness to discuss these matters in the public domain undoubtedly raised awareness of mental health issues and gave others confidence and belief to discuss their own issues."

In their statement they also remembered him as, "passionate, articulate and charismatic, as well as being one of the funniest and kindest people we knew. Friends and family would all agree that he had a brilliant sense of humour and was a great person to be around."

We invite you to share condolences for Scott Hutchison in our Guest Book.