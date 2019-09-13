Eddie Money (1949 - 2019), "Two Tickets to Paradise" singer

Popular rocker known for hits "Take Me Home Tonight" and "Shakin'"

Eddie Money was a popular rocker who had a string of hits in the 1970s and 1980s, including the anthems, "Two Tickets to Paradise," "Shakin,'" and "Take Me Home Tonight." Money was born Eddie Mahoney in Brooklyn, New York. He worked the club circuit in California and was noticed by Columbia Records, who signed him to a contract. His success was boosted when MTV became a sensation with humorous videos for "Think I'm in Love" and "Shakin'." Money also acted, appearing on the sitcom "The King of Queens" and was currently starring in the reality show, "Real Money." He continued to record albums and tour, as recently as this year.

Please share condolences for Eddie Money in our Guest Book.

Died: September 13, 2019. (Who else died on September 13?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 70 from esophageal cancer.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

Statement from Eddie Money's family: "The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music."

What they said about him:

Full obituary: Chicago Tribune

Related Content:

Tom Petty (1950 -2017), beloved rock star

Peter Tork (1942 - 2019), Monkees star

Prince (1958 - 2016), Music legend