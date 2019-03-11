Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Crash Victims (2019)

157 people died

157 people were killed Sunday morning when an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 crashed just six minutes after takeoff. There were no survivors.

The victims of the crash were from 35 countries, including the United States, Canada, Kenya, Ethiopia, France, China, Italy, and Britain. At least 22 of the people killed were United Nations staff members. Others were humanitarian aid workers from other organizations including Save the Children and the World Food Program.

The plane was en route from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Nairobi, Kenya. Both cities are home to United Nations offices.

The cause of the crash is under investigation as authorities examine information from the cockpit voice recorder and digital flight data recorder. A number of airlines have grounded their Boeing planes as investigations proceed. Another Boeing 737 had crashed in October off the coast of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Among the victims who have been publicly identified are Pius Adesanmi, an award-winning author and professor at Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario. Others are Georgetown Law student Cedric Asiavugwa, traveling home to Nairobi; Tamirat Mulu Memessie, an aid worker who helped children affected by violence; journalist Anthony Ngare; and Paolo Dieci, a founder of the International Committee for the Development of Peoples.

Slovenian Parliament member Anton Hrnko reported that his wife, Blanka, and children, Martin and Michala, were all killed in the crash.

The plane’s pilot, Yared Getachew, and staff were also killed. Ethiopian Airlines noted that Getachew’s performance was “commendable” and that he had logged more than 8000 flight hours.

As the assembly of the United Nations Environment Programme opened Monday morning, they began with a moment of silence to remember those lost in the crash, many of whom had been traveling to attend the assembly. The assembly’s president, Siim Kiisler, noted, “We have lost fellow delegates, interpreters and UN staff. I express my condolences to those who lost loved ones in the crash.”

