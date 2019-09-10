Fred McLeod (2019), beloved Cleveland Cavaliers announcer

Longtime Detroit Pistons broadcaster moved to the Cavaliers in 2006

Fred McLeod was the beloved play-by-play announcer for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. The regional Emmy Award winner was the play-by-play announcer for the Detroit Pistons for 22 years. He has been the TV announcer for the Cavs games on Fox Sports Ohio since 2006 and was getting ready for the NBA season opener in late October. He called the Cavaliers only NBA Championship win in 2016.

Died: Monday, September 9, 2019. (Who else died on September 9?)

Details of death: Died suddenly at the age of 67.

What they said about him: “The entire Cavaliers organization mourns the loss of their great friend and teammate. Fred’s deep love for Cleveland and the Cavaliers was clearly evident in everything he did in and around the community and on-air during his more than 1,000 Cavalier game broadcasts. “He was a true, heart-felt ambassador for the team, fans and entire greater Cleveland community.” – Cleveland Cavaliers statement

“Man WHAT!!!!??? OMG this is extremely sad. May you rest in Paradise my friend! @BethHMcLeod my prayers sent up above to you and your family!!” – LeBron James

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the loss of Fred McLeod. He was a student of the game. He loved the CAVS but even more so the fans...Fred worked his ass off for the city of Cleveland and the NBA. Praying

and sending my best to his wife Beth and kids.” – NBA star and former Cavalier Kevin Love

Thoughts and prayers go out to the Fred McLeod family, @BethHMcLeod, and the @cavs organization. So sad to hear of the news today of Fred’s passing. He will be missed! #RIPFredMcLeod” – Former Cavalier and NBA star Mark Price

