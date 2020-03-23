Gertrud Steinl (1922 - 2020), Holocaust hero

Last surviving German honored for saving Jews during the Holocaust

Gertrud Steinl was the last surviving German honored for saving Jewish lives during the Holocaust. She was a supervisor at a company in Poland when a co-worker confided to her that she was Jewish. Stenl was able to send the woman to live with her parents, saving her life. In 1979, she was recognized by Israel as Righteous Among the Nations, the country’s highest honor to non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.

We invite you to share condolences for Gertrud Steinl in our Guest Book.

Died: Monday, March 16, 2020. (Who else died on March 16?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 97.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

Full obituary: Washington Post

Related lives:

Johan van Hulst (1911 - 2018). Holocaust hero

Stephan Ross (2020), Holocaust survivor founded the New England HoloRe

Remembering Holocaust survivors video tribute