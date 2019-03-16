Died March 16

In her short musical career, singer Tammi Terrell crafted a string of hits with Marvin Gaye, cementing her place in history as a Motown legend. Her 10 years as a recording artist gave us such timeless classics as "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing," and "You're All I Need To Get By" before a brain tumor silenced her voice. There is no telling how many more amazing songs she would have given the world, but the body of work she left behind stands as a testament to her amazing talent. We remember Terrell's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2018: Louise Slaughter, longtime congresswoman from New York who was the third longest serving woman in the house, dies at 88.

2016: Frank Sinatra Jr., U.S. singer who was the son of the legendary Frank Sinatra, dies at 72.

In 1966, Frank Sinatra Jr. appeared in the movie "A Man Called Adam," which starred one of his father's best friends, the entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. He also played guest-star roles on television shows. In 1989, Sinatra sang "Wedding Vows in Vegas" on "What Up, Dog?", an album by the band Was (Not Was). Read more

2015: Andy Fraser, English bassist for the British rock band Free who co-wrote their hit song "All Right Now," dies at 62.

Fraser became a founding member of Free. The band's most prominent member was singer and guitarist Paul Rodgers, who would also go on to front Bad Company and the Firm. The band's biggest hit by far was 1970's "All Right Now," which remains one of the defining hits of classic rock radio. Fraser, who also produced the track, plays a bass solo on it. Read more

2015: Jack Haley,U.S. NBA basketball player for the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers, dies at 51.

2014: Gary Bettenhausen, U.S. NASCAR driver who was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, dies at 72.

Bettenhausen was a member of a famous racing family and a veteran of open-wheel competition who drove in 21 Indianapolis 500s between 1968 and 1993. His best finish was third in 1980. He led 138 laps of the 1972 race and was the top qualifier in 1991. Bettenhausen's father, Tony, also was an Indianapolis 500 veteran; he was killed in a practice crash at the speedway in 1961. Read more

2013: Bobby Smith, U.S. rhythm and blues singer who was the principal lead singer for the Spinners, dies at 76.

Smith was the group's original lead singer and the voice on their first hit "That's What Girls Are Made For." Also called the Detroit Spinners, the group earned nearly a dozen gold records and half a dozen Grammy Award nominations. The group's biggest hits in the 1970s included: "I'll Be Around," "Could It Be I'm Falling in Love," and "Games People Play." Read more

2008: Ivan Dixon, U.S. actor who co-starred on television comedy "Hogan's Heroes," dies at 76.

Active in the civil rights movement, he served as president of Negro Actors for Action. His political and organizing efforts "helped to integrate television," according to "Reel Black Talk: A Sourcebook of 50 American Filmmakers." "This is the most powerful medium operating in the world today and we must have access to it to discuss our problems and concerns," Dixon said. Read more

2008: John Hewer, English actor who was famous for portraying Captain Clarence Birdseye in commercials on TV, dies at 86.

2008: Gary Hart, U.S. professional wrestling manager and wrestler known as Playboy Gary Hart, dies at 66.

2005: Dick Radatz, U.S. relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox who was nicknamed the Monster and was a two-time All-Star, dies at 67.

His best years were in Boston, where he broke into the big leagues in 1962. He was 49-34 with 104 saves, applied under modern rules because saves weren't recorded as a statistic in those days, in four-plus seasons with the Red Sox. He was an All-Star in 1963 and 1964. Radatz regularly pitched multiple innings of relief, long before pitchers evolved into one-inning specialists. Read more

2005: Ralph Erskine, British-born architect known for his work in London and Sweden, dies at 91.

2005: Anthony George, U.S. actor who appeared on many TV shows and had a starring role on the TV series "Checkmate," dies at 83.

2005: Todd Bell, U.S. pro football player who played safety for the Chicago Bears, dies at 46.

2003: Rachel Corrie, U.S. peace activist and pro-Palestinian campaigner, is killed at 23 in Gaza while trying to block an Israeli armored bulldozer.

2001: Norma MacMillan, Canadian voice actress who was the voice of Gumby on "The Gumby Show" and was one of the voices of Casper the Ghost on "The New Casper Cartoon Show," dies at 79.

1996: Charlie Barnett, U.S. comedian and actor who had a recurring role on "Miami Vice," dies at 41.

1991: Eight members of Reba McIntire's backing band, Chris Austin, Kirk Cappello, Joey Cigainero, Paula Kaye Evans, Jim Hammon, Terry Jackson, Anthony Saputo, and Michael Thomas, are killed in a plane crash immediately following a concert.

1988: Dorothy Adams, U.S. character actress who appeared in many television guest roles, dies at 88.

1985: Eddie Shore, Canadian NHL Hall of Fame defenseman who played mostly for the Boston Bruins and was an eight-time NHL all-star, dies at 82.

1983: Arthur Godfrey, U.S. TV host of the popular "Arthur Godfrey Show," dies at 79.

1975: T-Bone Walker, U.S. blues guitarist who was critically acclaimed and was influential in the development of electric blues, dies at 64.

1972: Harold "Pie" Traynor, U.S. Hall of Fame third baseman for the Pittsburgh Pirates who led them to a World Series championship in 1925, dies at 73.

1971: Thomas E. Dewey, U.S. politician who was the governor of New York and had made his name earlier as a special prosecutor in New York City who took on organized crime, resulting in the imprisonment of Lucky Luciano, dies at 68.

1971: Bebe Daniels, U.S. film actress who started as a child star in the silent era and then went on to star in such movies as "42nd Street," dies at 70.

1970: Tammi Terrell, U.S. soul singer who had a series of hit songs with Marvin Gaye including "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," dies of cancer at 24.

Terrell was just 14 years old when she recorded her first single, "If You See Bill." She was still going by the name Tammy Montgomery at the time – Montgomery was her real last name, and Tammy a nickname for Thomasina that she took after seeing the romantic comedy "Tammy and the Bachelor." Read more

1903: Roy Bean, U.S. saloon owner and judge in the old west of Texas who would try cases in his saloon, dies at 77.

1899: Joseph Medill, Canadian-American newspaper editor and publisher who was co-owner of the Chicago Tribune, and served as Mayor of Chicago after the great fire of 1871, dies at 75.

