Born March 16

We remember legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including Motown legend Tami Terrell.

1963: Kevin Smith, New Zealand actor who starred as Ares in "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" and "Xena: Warrior Princess," is born in Auckland, New Zealand.

1942: Roger Crozier, Canadian NHL goalie who played 14 seasons for the Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals, is born in Bracebridge, Ontario.

1940: Bernardo Bertolucci, Oscar-winning director for "The Last Emperor" and the controversial "Last Tango in Paris," is born in Parma, Italy.

1931: John Munro, Canadian politician who served as a Member of Parliament from 1962 to 1984, is born in Hamilton, Ontario.

1930: Tommy Flanagan, U.S. jazz pianist who recorded with Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, and more, is born in Detroit, Michigan.

1927: Daniel Patrick Moynihan, U.S. politician who represented New York in the U.S. Senate from 1977 to 2001 and was the 12th U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is born in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The lanky, pink-faced lawmaker, who preferred bow ties and professorial tweeds to the Senate uniform of lawyer-like pinstripes, reveled in speaking his mind and defying conventional labels, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Known for his ability to spot emerging issues and trends, Moynihan was a leader in welfare reform and transportation initiatives, and an authority on Social Security and foreign policy. After leaving public office, Moynihan stayed active in politics, from campaigning for Hillary Rodham Clinton to his 2003 work as co-chairman of President Bush's Social Security commission. He also championed a plan to revitalize Manhattan's Pennsylvania Station. Read more

1927: Olga San Juan, U.S. actress known as the "Puerto Rican Pepperpot," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1926: Jerry Lewis, Lewis gained fame as one-half of the Martin & Lewis comedy duo alongside crooner Dean Martin, and as their star rose in the 1950s, they became two of the hottest and best-loved entertainers in the business. When they parted 10 years into the partnership, Lewis parlayed his solo status into an even bigger film career.

1926: Charles Goodell, U.S. politician and father of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, is born in Jamestown, New York.

1925: Mary Hinkson, African-American dancer and choreographer known for her work with the Martha Graham Dance Company, is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1925: Luis E. Miramontes, Mexican chemist known as the co-inventor of the progestin norethisterone used in one of the first three oral contraceptives, is born in Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico.

1920: Sid Fleischman, U.S. author of children's books who won awards for "The Whipping Boy" and "Humbug Mountain," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

Fleischman, who served with the U.S. Naval Reserve in World War II, was a magician and a reporter for the San Diego Daily Journal before becoming an author. When the Daily Journal folded, he turned to fiction writing. He would go on to become a prolific and popular author, penning more than 50 books for children, adults, and magicians, including "Mr. Mysterious and Company," "By the Great Horn Spoon!", and "The Whipping Boy," for which he was awarded the 1987 Newbery Medal. Read more

1916: Mercedes McCambridge, U.S. actress who an Academy Award for best supporting actress for "All the King's Men" in 1949, is born in Joliet, Illinois.

1916: Tsutomu Yamaguchi, Japanese worker who is the only known survivor of the atomic bombings of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki, is born in Nagasaki, Japan.

1912: Pat Nixon, U.S. first lady who was the wife of 37th U.S. President Richard Nixon, is born in Ely, Nevada.

Richard Nixon met Pat Ryan while they were acting together in a community theater, and on their first date Richard asked Pat to marry him. She later reflected, “I thought he was nuts or something!” Richard wasn’t prepared to give in, and he courted her for two years while gaining her friendship – he even drove her on dates with other men. As time went on, Pat was wooed by his drive and ambition… and his sense of fun. “Oh but you just don’t realize how much fun he is! He’s just so much fun,” she once said. Read more

1906: Henny Youngman, British-American violinist and comedian known for his one-liner, "Take my wife … please," is born in Liverpool, England.

1897: Conrad Nagel, U.S. actor who was a matinee idol of the silent film era, is born in Keokuk, Iowa.

1885: Sydney Chaplin, English actor who was the half brother and business manager of Charlie Chaplin, is born in London, England.

1876: Charles Halton, U.S. character actor who played Mr. Carter, the bank examiner, in "It's a Wonderful Life," is born in Washington, D.C.

1846: Rebecca Cole, U.S. physician and social reformer who was the second African-American woman to become a doctor, is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1839: John Butler Yeats, Irish artist and father of poet William Butler Yeats, is born in Lawrencetown, County Down, Ireland.

1839: Sully Prudhomme, French writer awarded the first ever Nobel Prize in Literature in 1901, is born in Paris, France.

1822: Rosa Bonheur, French artist widely considered the most famous female painter of the 19th century, is born in Bordeaux, France.

1799: Anna Atkins, English botanist and photographer credited as first to use photographs to illustrate a book, is born in Tonbridge, Kent, England.

1789: Georg Ohm, German physicist who experimented with electrochemical cells and created Ohm's law, is born in Erlangen, Germany.

1751: James Madison, U.S. founding father and fourth president of the United States, is born in Port Conway, Virginia.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including Motown legend Tami Terrell.