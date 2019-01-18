Glen Wood (1925–2019), NASCAR legend

Co-founder of the Wood Brothers Racing Team

Glen Wood (1925–2019) was a NASCAR Hall of Fame driver who co-founded the legendary Wood Brothers Racing Team with his brother Leonard. The Wood Brothers Racing Team is the longest running team in NASCAR, picking up 99 victories, the last one by driver Ryan Blaney at Pocono in 2017. Wood had 4 wins as a driver.

Died: January 18, 2019 (Who else died on January 18?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 93.

Statement from Wood Brothers Racing: "It's with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of team founder and family patriarch Glen Wood this morning. We want to thank family, friends, our small-town Virginia community of Patrick County, as well as everyone in the NASCAR community for their unwavering support."

Tributes: “Glen Wood sure lived a full life, a remarkable journey. His contributions to motorsports are tough to measure. My thoughts are with my dear friend, his brother Leonard and the rest of the family.” - Dale Earnhardt, Jr. on Twitter

