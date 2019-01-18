Died January 18

Glenn Frey will long be remembered as a member of the legendary rock band the Eagles. Frey formed the band in 1970 with Don Henley. Frey and Henley wrote most of the Eagles' songs. Frey sang lead vocals on some of the band's biggest hits including "Take It Easy" and "Peaceful Easy Feeling." He later had a successful solo career and acted in movies including "Jerry Maguire." We remember Frey's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

2017: Roberta Peters, the opera star was a 35-year veteran of New York City's Metropolitan Opera Company. She died at the age of 86.

2016: Glenn Frey, U.S. singer-songwriter and guitarist who co-founded the legendary rock band the Eagles, dies at 67.

“Take It Easy,” the lead single that gave music fans their first taste of the Eagles, was a collaboration between Frey and his friend and neighbor Jackson Browne. As the story goes, Browne had written most of the song but was stumped after the line, “I’m standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona.” Frey suggested the unforgettable lines, “… Such a fine sight to see. It’s a girl, my lord, in a flatbed Ford, slowing down to take a look at me.” Read more

2015: Dallas Taylor, U.S. drummer for the rock band Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young who later became an addiction counselor, dies at 66.

2011: R. Sargent Shriver, U.S. politician who was the driving force behind the creation of the Peace Corps and was married to Eunice Kennedy, dies at 95.

The handsome Shriver was often known first as an in-law — brother-in-law of President John F. Kennedy and, late in life, father-in-law of California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. But his achievements were historic in their own right and changed millions of lives: the Peace Corps' first director and the leader of President Lyndon Johnson's "War on Poverty," out of which came such programs as Head Start and Legal Services. Read more

2009: Bob May, U.S. actor known for playing the Robot on the TV series "Lost in Space," dies at 69.

"He always said he got the job because he fit in the robot suit," said June Lockhart, who played family matriarch Maureen Robinson. "It was one of those wonderful Hollywood stories. He just happened to be on the studio lot when someone saw him and sent him to see Irwin Allen about the part. Allen said, 'If you can fit in the suit, you've got the job.'" Read more

2008: John Stroger, the first African-American to serve as Cook County (Chicago) Board president, dies at 78.

2008: Georgia Frontiere, U.S. owner of the St. Louis Rams (previously the Los Angeles Rams) before being relocated, and the most prominent female owner of an NFL team, dies at 80.

The one-time nightclub singer was married seven times, starting at age 15. Her sixth husband, Carroll Rosenbloom, owned the Los Angeles Rams at the time of his drowning death in 1979. The Rams moved twice under Frontiere's leadership, first relocating from the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1980 to Anaheim, 35 miles away. Read more

2007: Brent Liles, U.S. rock musician who was the bass player for the bands Agent Orange and Social Distortion, dies after being hit by a truck while cycling at 43.

2003: Edward "The Sheik" Farhat, U.S. popular professional wrestler, dies at 78.

2001: Al Waxman, Canadian actor known best for his role as Lieutenant Bert Samuels on the TV series "Cagney & Lacey," dies at 65.

1997: Paul Tsongas, U.S. politician who was a senator for Massachusetts and ran for the Democratic Party's nomination for president in 1992, dies of cancer at 55.

1995: Ron Luciano, U.S. MLB umpire known for his flamboyant style, dies at 57.

1994: Arthur Altman, U.S. songwriter who wrote songs for such artists as Bing Crosby and Bobby Darin, dies at 83.

1991: Nita Krebs, U.S. actor who was one of the Munchkins in "The Wizard of Oz," dies at 85.

1990: Rusty Hamer, U.S. actor known best for playing Rusty on "The Danny Thomas Show," dies by suicide at 42.

1990: Melanie Appleby, English rocker who was one-half of the duo Mel & Kim, dies of cancer at 23.

1985: Wilfrid Brambell, Irish actor who played Paul McCartney's grandfather in the movie "A Hard Day's Night," dies at 72.

1982: Trent Lehman, U.S. child actor who played Butch on the TV series "Nanny and the Professor," dies by suicide at 20.

1978: Carl Betz, U.S. actor known best for playing Alex Stone on "The Donna Reed Show," dies at 56.

1968: Bert Wheeler, U.S. actor who formed a successful comedy duo with Robert Woolsey, dies at 72.

1967: Reese "Goose" Tatum, U.S. basketball star with the Harlem Globetrotters, dies at 45.

1954: Sydney Greenstreet, English actor who had roles in "Casablanca" and "The Maltese Falcon," dies at 74.

1952: Curly Howard, U.S. actor who was one of the Three Stooges comedy team, dies of a brain bleed at 48.

Jerome Lester Horwitz was known better as Curly of the Three Stooges. His trademark blend of improvised physical comedy, slapstick, and over-the-top catchphrases made Curly the most popular of the Stooges, and his antics continue to win him new fans today. Read more

1936: Rudyard Kipling, English author who wrote the classic "The Jungle Book," dies at 70.

1862: John Tyler, 10th president of the United States, dies at 71.

