Harry Morton (2019), Pink Taco founder

Harry Morton was the founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain and former co-owner of the Viper Room in Hollywood. He was the son of Peter Morton, the co-founder of the Hard Rock Café chain, and the grandson of Arnie Morton, who founded Morton’s, The Steakhouse. Morton was the former boyfriend of actress Lindsay Lohan and had been romantically linked to other celebrities including Demi Moore and Paris Hilton.

Died: Saturday, November 23, 2019. (Who else died on November 23?)

Details of death: Found by his brother at his home in Beverly Hills. No cause of death confirmed. Died at the age of 38.

What they said about him: “Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous.” - Statement from Pink Taco

