J. Michael Mendel (1964 – 2019), “The Simpsons” and “Rick and Morty” producer

He was with "The Simpsons" from its earliest days as a short on "The Tracey Ullman Show"

J. Michael Mendel was an Emmy Award-winning producer who worked on television shows including “The Simpsons” and “Rick and Morty.” Early in his career, he began working on “The Tracey Ullman Show,” where “The Simpsons” got its start as a series of shorts. He moved to “The Simpsons,” producing the show for its first 10 seasons. Mendel won Emmys for episodes of “The Simpsons” in 1995, 1997, and 1998. He went on to produce “Rick and Morty” beginning in 2013, and he won a 2018 Emmy for his work there. Other animated shows Mendel worked on include “The Oblongs,” “Drawn Together,” and “Napoleon Dynamite.”

Died: September 22, 2019 (Who else died on September 22?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 54.

What people said about him: “He guided and supported a generation of artists, writers and creators and his absence will be felt by the entire community.” —Adult Swim

“My friend, partner, and line producer Mike Mendel passed away. I am devastated. My heart breaks for his family. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you by my side Mike. I’m destroyed.” —“Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland

“This man gave us ICONIC shows like Rick and Morty and The Simpsons. Massive Respect.” —Twitter user aarushiisiingh

