Jack Kehoe (1934 - 2020), acclaimed character actor

Jack Kehoe was an acclaimed character actor who made memorable appearances in “The Sting” and “The Untouchables.” The New York native could also be seen in the movies “Car Wash,” “Midnight Run,” and “Serpico.” In “The Sting,” Kehoe played the “Erie Kid” who teams up with Paul Newman and Robert Redford’s characters to run a con game to take down a crime boss. He also made guest appearances on TV series including “Miami Vice” and “Murder, She Wrote.” Kehoe was in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division and studied acting after he left the service.

Died: Tuesday, January 14, 2020. (Who else died on January 14?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 85.

What they said about him:

"Another terrific character actor gone quietly in the night. You may recognize the late-great Mister Kehoe from such memorable films like Serpico, The Sting, The Untouchables, Midnight Run, & The Paper to name a few. I hope he is mentioned during the Oscars." - Bryan Massey on Twitter

"Felt like Jack Kehoe was in every 70s film, and I had no problem with it. One of those "know the face, can't place the name" actors, but he was a real talent. I will miss him and continue to enjoy his work." - Alan Scott on Twitter

