Billy Drago (1945 - 2019), character actor known for “The Untouchables”

Billy Drago was a recognizable character actor best known for playing one of Al Capone’s henchman in the 1987 gangster movie, “The Untouchables.” He had over 100 film and television credits in his career including roles in Clint Eastwood’s “Pale Rider”, “Charmed,” and “The X-Files.” His son, Darren E. Burrows, is an actor who played the character Ed on the TV series, “Northern Exposure.”

Died: Monday, June 24, 2019. (Who else died on June 24?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 73 after complications from a stroke.

On his character killing Sean Connery in “The Untouchables”: ‘My mother never quite forgave me for killing Sean Connery. Mom, I had to! They paid me!’ – 2011 interview with The Void

What they said about him: “Billy played John Bly, a great bad guy on The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. He was sinister and understated on screen, sweet and humble off screen. Safe travels, fellow thespian. Well played!” – Actor Bruce Campbell

"Very saddened to hear the news of Billy Drago passing. "He was such an amazing character both on and off the screen. When we were in Morocco filming he’d go off on adventures and no one knew where he was or how to reach him but he’d always show up on time for work with amazing stories of getting lost in the desert and the locals he met and stayed with. Lucky to have worked with you on my first job." – Actress Laura Ortiz

